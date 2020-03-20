Who Won The 2013 NBA Finals? Spurs Vs Miami Heat Classic Showdown Makes Fans Nostalgic

The San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat 2013 NBA Finals Game 6 is till date one of the most epic showdowns in NBA history. As the NBA is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA decided to broadcast the classic Spurs vs Miami Heat game on Twitter. Played on June 19, 2013, the Miami Heat prevailed over San Antonio Spurs, forcing a decisive Game 7 for the 2013 NBA finals. Here is all on who won the 2013 NBA Finals.

Who won the 2013 NBA finals Game 6? Spurs vs Miami Heat 2013 NBA Finals Game 6 full game

Who won the 2013 NBA finals game 6? LeBron James won the Heat their 2013 NBA Finals Game 6 103-100

In order to win the Heat another NBA title, LeBron James played one of the best games of his life and pushed the NBA Finals to a decisive Game 7. James powered through a second half and overtime rally, scoring his 11th postseason triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Tim Duncan put up 30 points for the Spurs but had to encounter some steely defence in the second half. Ray Allen's clutch three-pointer pushed the game into overtime, where James helped the Heat gain a 101-100 lead before Allen scored the final two free throws of the game, continuing the Heat's journey in the 2013 NBA finals.

In the post-game interviews, James referred to the game as his best NBA game. James, who had been criticized earlier in the season for not winning Heat their games, kept his cool and scored efficiently in the second half. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich agreed to the team's mistakes after the game, accepting that they were very close to winning the finals if not for some mistakes towards the end of the game.

Who won the 2013 NBA finals game 7? Spurs vs Miami Heat 2013 Finals highlights

Who won the 2013 NBA finals?

James and the Heat managed to hold on in Game 7, winning their second NBA Championship in a row. James scored 37 points and 12 rebounds in a 95-88 victory against the Spurs on June 21, 2013. Tim Duncan scored 24 points and 12 rebounds for his team, but missed a clutch shot with only 50 seconds on the clock.

