Why Did Danny Ainge Resign As Celtics President? Who Will Be The New Celtics Head Coach?

The Boston Celtics shook up their front office on Wednesday, a day after they were eliminated from the 2021 NBA playoffs, with Danny Ainge stepping down from his role as president of basketball operations. It was also revealed that Celtics coach Brad Stevens will be giving up his job on the bench to replace Ainge. However, netizens have been curious to know why Ainge opted to resign as Celtics president as well as who will be the next Celtics head coach following Stevens' transition from head-coaching position to becoming the franchise's new head of basketball operations.

Why did Danny Ainge resign as Celtics president? New Brad Stevens role Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are wasting no time making moves in the front office following their NBA playoffs 2021 exit in the first round at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Less than 12 hours after their 2020-21 NBA campaign came to an end, the Celtics announced that Danny Ainge will be stepping down from his position as president of the team. The Celtics, who reached the conference finals in three of the previous four seasons, had flirted with a top-four seed in the East for much of the season before stumbling into the play-in round.

Ainge helped bring two NBA titles to Boston as a player and another as the team’s basketball boss. In his 18 years guiding the team, Ainge's teams made 15 playoff appearances, seven Eastern Conference Finals, two NBA Finals, and brought the team a championship in 2008, the franchise's 17th and first in 22 years.

For years, Ainge built a reputation as the league's premier asset hoarder, yet when a disgruntled James Harden hit the market, he couldn't outbid the team he'd infamously robbed blind seven years earlier. Reports claim that Ainge's decision to step down as Celtics president was due to the fact that the Celtics failed to achieve success this season.

Less than 12 hours after that head coach Brad Stevens is transitioning from his head-coaching position to becoming the franchise's new head of basketball operations, replacing longtime president Danny Ainge. Stevens will now lead the search for Boston's new head coach.

"It's an honor to be trusted with this responsibility," Brad Stevens says of being named President of Basketball Operations. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 2, 2021

Who will be the next Celtics head coach? Brad Stevens record as Celtics head coach

Stevens has taken the Celtics to the playoffs in seven of the eight years since he left Butler for his first NBA coaching job. He is the fourth-winningest coach in team history, behind Red Auerbach, Tommy Heinsohn and Doc Rivers.

According to reports, the Celtics could look to hire Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former Atlanta Hawks Lloyd Pierce for their coaching vacancy once the moves are finalized. Additionally, Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill reports LA Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups could also be in the mix for the Celtics’ opening.

Image Credits - nba.com