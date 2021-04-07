Why Did Larsa Pippen And Malik Beasley Break Up? NBA Star Splits From Scottie Pippen's Ex

Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen have reportedly thrown in the towel. It is believed that the drama-laden couple have called it quits only four months after being spotted holding hands together at a mall in Miami. Drama ensued shortly thereafter, as Beasley was still married to his wife, Montana Yao when images of Pippen and himself emerged online.

Yao later filed for divorce in December after claiming she was 'blindsided' by the NBA star's affair with Larsa Pippen. However, Pippen always maintained that she got together with Beasley only after he had separated from Yao. Sources have now claimed that Beasley and Pippen are 'still friends, but not together anymore'.

Why did Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley break up? Who is Larsa Pippen boyfriend now?

Sources close to Larsa Pippen have told E! News that distance played a part in her breakup with Beasley. Pippen's rep said, "Larsa and Malik are no longer together. The duo spent Valentine’s Day together and although they still keep in touch, they decided to end things. Things got hard with travel, etc. It was more of a timing thing. They're still in communication but not together." Reports suggest that there is already a new Larsa Pippen boyfriend out there.

The source also revealed that Pippen is now focused on her own business and recently purchased an expensive automobile to celebrate her success, "Larsa invested in a digital fitness brand called Tonal and just made a lot of money. She bought a new Ferrari to celebrate and is focused on her businesses." said her rep. Larsa was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen from 1997 until 2015 when they initially split. Though they reconciled in 2017, they parted ways for good the following year when Larsa filed for divorce.

Malik Beasley Larsa Pippen dating history: When did Beasley and Pippen get together?

The Malik Beasley Larsa Pippen dating began in November 2020, when they were spotted holding hands while visiting a Miami shopping center. At the time of their fall sighting, the Timberwolves star was still legally married to Montana Yao. Beasley and Yao met in 2018 and got married last March. On December 3, 2020, Montana, who shares 2-year-old son Makai with Malik, had filed for divorce in response to the viral photos taken of the basketball player with Larsa.

Amid the drama, the Timberwolves have also been issued a major blow over Beasley, who is in line to miss the remainder of the NBA season through injury. A statement from the team on Monday revealed that the 24-year-old will be sidelined between 4-6 weeks after a hamstring issue.

