Why Did Mark Cuban Stop Playing The National Anthem? Mavs Owner Explains His Decision

Before the Dallas Mavericks game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday (Thursday IST), the team was not playing their national anthem at any home Mavs games. The move went unnoticed as no fans were allowed into the arena, and the Mavericks did not release a statement either. While the league asked Mavericks play the national anthem again, Cuban has received mixed reactions from fans for the decision made.

Also read | Dallas Mavericks to resume playing the national anthem before NBA games: Report

Mark Cuban bans national anthem? Why did Mark Cuban stop playing the national anthem?

Source close to Mark Cuban says decision to not play Anthem before Mavs games isn’t because they don’t love U.S., but because many feel anthem doesn’t represent them, and they want to continue discussion of how to represent people from all communities when honoring U.S. at game. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, a source close to Cuban revealed why he decided not to play the anthem. The report added that while it is not because he does not love the USA, but because many feel the anthem does not represent them anymore. Per Charania, they want to carry on the discussion, representing people from all communities when honouring their country at NBA games.

Also read | Why did Mavericks stop playing national anthem? Cuban confirms removal of national anthem

Mark Cuban and the national anthem

Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the Anthem tonight vs. Atlanta. Statement from Cuban, in part: “The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them.” pic.twitter.com/XnXpd8ThlW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2021

After the league order, Cuban gave a statement of his own. “Going forward, our hope is that people will take the same passion they have for this issue and apply the same amount of energy to listen to those who feel differently than them," he said.

Also read | Doncic, Mavericks rally in 4th for 118-117 win over Hawks

Mark Cuban political views

While Cuban has spoken about Donald Trump and voting during the elections last year, he has also maintained a stand on police brutality and social injustice. Speaking on ESPN's Outside the Lines last year, Cuban stated that if the Mavericks decide to take a knee during the national anthem and were respectful about it, he would be proud of them and would hopefully join them.

He further explained that if someone is holding their arm up or kneeling down, he does not think it is an 'issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem' to their country. As per Cuban, the way their players choose to act will be a reflection of their players' commitment to the country and prove that 'it's so important to them that they're willing to say what's in their heart and do what they think is right'.

Also read | Mavericks owner Mark Cuban lashes out at popular reporter for calling Luka Doncic 'whiner'

Mark Cuban net worth

According to Forbes' real-time net worth, Mark Cuban is currently worth $4.2 billion. Cuban reportedly decided to make it big on his own after a software shop fired him for closing a $15,000 sale. Currently, Cuban is ranked 414th on the Billionaires 2020 list and 177th on the Forbes 400 2020 list.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: AP)