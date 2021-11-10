Why Is Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic Suspended By NBA? Here's The Latest Update

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday handed Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic a one-game without pay suspension for forcefully shoving Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris to the floor from behind. Both Jokic and Morris have also been fined for the on-court incident. Apart from Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris, Miami Heat star Jimmy Buttler has also been fined by the NBA

Nikola Jokic suspension

According to the statement released by NBA, Markieff Morris was fined $50,000 for committing a flagrant foul two on Nikola Jokic, the 2020-21 NBA MVP, that resulted in an on-court fracas. Miami forward Jimmy Butler also was fined $30,000 for attempting to escalate the altercation and failing to comply with an NBA security interview as part of the review process pertaining to an on-court matter. Nikola Jokic will serve his suspension on Wednesday when the Nuggets host the Indiana Pacers.

Jokic and Markieff Morris both got ejected after exchanging fouls during Nuggets-Heat.



Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris pushing incident

The Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris incident happened with 2:39 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Denver Nuggets 113-96 victory over the Miami Heat. Nikola Jokic hit Morris with a hard right forearm shove, thereby sending the Miami Heats player to the floor and forcing him to receive treatment. Both players were ejected after the incident

Meanwhile, Jokic himself admitted that he was unhappy with the way he reacted but attempted to justify why he took a shove at Markieff Morris' back. After the game, the Denver Nuggets' star told reporters, "It's a stupid play. I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way. ... I thought it was going to be a take foul. ... I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself. I felt bad. I am not supposed to react that way, but I need to protect myself."

He further added "I don't know who showed me the clip, and actually his head snapped back [after the shove], so I feel really bad. ... It's a bad move."

Meanwhile, the Miami Heats coach Erik Spoelstra revealed that Markieff Morris was doing fine as he was moving around in the locker room despite being on the receiving end of a hard foul. He also showed his displeasure over Nikola Jokic foul stating that, "That was a very dangerous and dirty play. Keef took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls, and he did with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just slapping somebody, but after watching it on film, it was a take foul. That's how I saw it. And the play after, that's just absolutely uncalled for."