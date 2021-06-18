Why Is Kawhi Leonard Not Playing Vs Jazz? Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

The Los Angeles Clippers might be in a little trouble with Kawhi Leonard's injury during the ongoing Clippers vs Jazz series. Round 2 has been turbulent, Paul Goerge leading his team to a 3-2 lead. However, without Leonard, the Utah Jazz will try their best to even the series out 3-3.

Kawhi Leonard ACL: Why is Kawhi Leonard not playing vs Jazz?

According to the Kawhi Leonard injury update, the Clippers will be without one of their stars. Due to an ACL injury, Leonard will be sitting our Game 6. If the Clippers win, they will be on their way to make history as they make it to the Western Conference Finals.

Kawhi Leonard stats

According to head coach Ty Lue, Leonard will be sidelined from Game 6 vs the Jazz due to a sprained right knee. However, he could end up missing the entire series and more after his injury during a drive in Game 4's final quarter. Leonard eventually left the game with 4:35 minutes remaining on the clock.

He was out of Game 5, which the Clippers won 119-111.

A crucial part of their lineup, Leonard's absence was a big cause for concern. Like last year, the Clippers are one step away from reaching the Western Conference Finals to make history. Not only that, but winning and advancing will also be redemption for the team that blew their 3-1 lead last season.

This season, Paul Goerge is not ready to let that happen. The 31-year-old Clippers star was exactly what his team needed, dropping 37 points against the Jazz. George, dealing with criticism throughout, kept his cool, winning the team Game 5 – probably the most crucial for them this season.

"This was the biggest game of our season," George said after the game. "Especially being down our best player. We knew coming into this, we had to play together. We had to step up".

The Clippers have been wowing fans and experts this postseason, starting with their Round 1 series against the Dallas Mavericks. What looked like a win for Mavericks turned into a seven-game series, the Clippers coming out on top with continued hope for an NBA title this year.

Last year, George was heavily blamed for their Round 2 loss vs the Denver Nuggets. He failed to score and ended up with his jerseys being burnt by fans. Utah Jazz fans continued with "Playoff P" and "overrated" chants, which did little to distract George.

Goerge finished Game 5 with 37 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists – a scored which no other Clipper has had in a playoff game. He has been averaging 25.9 points in the playoffs, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range. Game 6 is scheduled on Friday (Saturday IST) at Clippers home (Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

Leonard, before his injury, was scoring 24.8 points per game.

