Why Is Kevin Durant Not Playing? Nets Head Coach Provides Injury Update On Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets extended their winning streak to six games on Sunday, when they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 in controversial fashion at the Staples Center. Regardless, the Nets' victory over the Western Conference giants was even more impressive considering Steve Nash didn't have superstar Kevin Durant at his disposal. However, after the game, NBA fans were left concerned over Durant's injury, which has seen the 11-time All-Star miss four successive games in a row for the Nets.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Speaks Following Defeat To Miami Heat

Why is Kevin Durant not playing for the Nets? Is Kevin Durant injured?

Kevin Durant injured his hamstring in the game against the Golden State Warriors on February 13. Prior to that game, Durant had missed a week in the league's health and safety protocols. However, Nets fans have now been concerned over the severity of Durant's injury, as the two-time NBA champion has missed four games in a row — the most recent one coming against the Clippers on Sunday.

Kevin Durant will miss at least the next two games with a hamstring injury. #Brooklyn has played 100 regular-season games since signing Durant prior to the 2019–20 season, KD has played only 19 of those games. #BrooklynTogether — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) February 15, 2021

The Nets had initially claimed that Durant would miss at least two games as his hamstring injury was a 'mild one'. However, their Big Three of Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving have played just seven games together this season. Durant has missed a total of 11 games this year but is still averaging 29.0 points. 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Snubs Nets Threat, Calls Curry, KD And Thompson 'Strongest NBA Trio Ever'

Steve Nash says the performance staff is happy to see Kevin Durant's hamstring injury "improving at a rapid rate." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) February 21, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, prior to the game against the Clippers, Nets head coach Steve Nash said that the plan was for Kevin Durant to continue to do strengthening exercises while being monitored for any inflammation. Nash said that he thought Durant would also get some light on-court work in at practice. Although Nash still failed to provide an update on when Durant may return to the Nets lineup, he insisted that the injury shouldn't keep the former Warriors star out for too long. Durant is still listed as 'out' on the Nets' injury report card.

Steve Nash said the Nets training staff wants to see improved strength in Kevin Durant's strained hamstring before he returns to play. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 19, 2021

ALSO READ: Kyrie Irving Trolls Lakers After LeBron James Misses Free Throw, Fans Left In Splits

Nets vs Clippers: Controversial moment grabs headlines as Nets prevail

Tyronne Lue's Clippers were up against a hot-shooting Nets team and had clawed their way back from a 15-point deficit, tying the game for the first time in the second half with 28.6 seconds to play. Nets star Kyrie Irving then went for the win on the next possession and was bailed out when former Clipper DeAndre Jordan followed up his missed three to put the Nets back up two. On the ensuing play, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a clear lane to the basket with James Harden powerless to stop him but then the refs whistled an offensive foul which ended the Clippers' comeback.

Kawhi was called for an offensive foul on Harden: pic.twitter.com/3TyukEZSzH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 22, 2021

ALSO READ: LeBron James Clinches Rare Record After Scoring 35K Career Points Across 18 Seasons In NBA

Image Credits - AP