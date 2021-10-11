Why Is Kyrie Irving Not Playing Home Games For Brooklyn Nets? Read To Know

The NBA had warned the Golden State Warriors, the New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets that the COVID-19 policies set by local governments would prohibit any unvaccinated player from participating in home games in New York City and San Francisco. Accordingly, Nets' Kyrie Irving, who is yet to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, was listed as ineligible by the team for its preseason home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. It is likely that Irving may miss all of the Nets' home games and based on several reports, the Nets were considering a trade for Ben Simmons.

However, since the Ben Simmons trade rumours began, reports have suggested that Irving's agents have made it clear if he is traded to any team, he would retire from the NBA. There is also the fact that the Nets have built their team around Kevin Durant and Irving by getting in James Harden and creating a super team that now has the best chance of winning the championship. Harden has backed Irving and his decision saying, "It's not disappointing at all. It's not disappointing. Ky believes in what he believes in. His family is behind him, we're behind him. That's all that it is," as quoted by NY Post.

Nets coach Steve Nash says, as of now, the team is operating under the assumption that Kyrie Irving will not be available for home games due to the local vaccination ordinance. When asked about Irving, Nash notes that things can change at any moment. Irving has been allowed to practice with the team as the State of New York considers their practice arena a private building he cannot play the home games at the Barclays Center where the Nets play.

So far 90% of the league's players, coaches, and staff are vaccinated according to reports, there are still a few players who have not yet gone through with the vaccination process. The NBA also announced that players who miss games because of local mandates relating to vaccinations, will not be paid for those missed matches, which in the case of Irving is roughly $363,000 a game. However, the NBA players’ union has said it did not agree to that and plans to challenge the ruling.

Andrew Wiggins 'forced' to take the vaccine

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Wiggins had received the vaccine. Warriors forward Wiggins is against the idea of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and has said that he was essentially forced to take the vaccine. Back in March 2021, Wiggins had told NBC Sport that he was not going to get vaccinated unless he was forced to. He applied for a religious exemption but the NBA denied the request in September.

"I feel like the only options (were) to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA," Wiggins said at a press conference after the Warriors' 121-107 preseason opener win at the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. "It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I'm still healthy. It feels good to play, but getting vaccinated, that's going to be something that stays in my mind for a long time. It's not something I wanted to do, but kind of forced to."

