Why Is Nikola Jokic Called The Joker? New NBA MVP Is Quite The Entertainer

Nikola Jokic has become the first Denver Nuggets player to win the NBA Most Valuable Player award. The Serbian has been at the top of his game this entire season and even led the Nuggets to the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Here is a look at why the 2021 MVP is called The Joker, and his stats.

Why is Nikola Jokic called The Joker?

Jokic has been called The Joker since around 2017, courtesy of his ability to surprise people and unpredictability on and off the court. As per reports, Mike Miller had given him the nickname during practice, which Jokic had mentioned he likes more than his former monicker Big Honey, which didn't really stick. Will Barton had called him Big Honey after a game.

Nikola Jokic memes and other Nikola Jokic funny moments

"The speed is there. I don't know, can he jump as high as me?"



Nikola was asked what similarities he sees between him and LeBron James 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cDmSdaWiiO — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 3, 2021

While Jokic has transformed into this two-way centre over the last two seasons, the 26-year-old has also enjoyed some funny moments. When asked about LeBron James (then MVP contender) in February, Jokic had joked a bit on the athleticism, and how high James can jump. A few Jokic memes are also popular, especially since fans use The Joker photos to indicate that they are speaking about Jokic.

Nikola Jokic after stealing a win from the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/uvKXGFPMAS — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 13, 2021

.@SHAQ had to show off his Serbian to Jokic 😂 pic.twitter.com/xCe744PMIU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2021

Nikola Jokic MVP award: Jokic stats 2020-21

As most fans and experts had expected, Jokic won the 2021 NBA Most Valuable Player award. First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jokic is the lowest Draft pick (No. 41) to ever win the award. He has also become the third non-lottery pick in the NBA apart from Steve Nash and Giannis Antetokounmpo to win the award.

Nikola Jokic MVP season:



— 26/11/8 on 57/39/87%

— Top 5 in total PTS, REB, AST

— Lowest draft pick ever to win MVP

— First MVP to play every game since Kobe Bryant in 2008 pic.twitter.com/281oMNHxIe — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 8, 2021

This season was undoubtedly the best Jokic has had in the league. He led the Nuggets with a 26.4-point average this regular season, who ended their season a 47-25 record (No. 3 seed in the Western Conference). The Serbian is also one of the only five non-Americans to win the award.

