Why Is Rockets Vs Thunder Game Postponed By NBA? When Will It Be Played Next?

The Houston rockets had their Opening Day game postponed against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. The Rockets it did not have the required eight players available for selection do two NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Furthermore, the league also decided to fine $50,000 on James Harden who allegedly attended an event earlier this week.

Also Read: Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Reject To Train With LeBron James For Space Jam 2?

Why is Rockets vs Thunder game postponed? Rockets game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The NBA on Wednesday announced that the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets game had been postponed due to coronavirus. The statement revealed that three Rockets players have returned with tests that were either positive or inconclusive under the NBA’s COVID-19 testing programme. In addition, four other players were quarantined in line with the contact tracing protocol and Chris Clemons was unavailable having suffered a ruptured Achilles.

The league also revealed that former MVP James Harden was fined $50,000 and was unavailable due to violation of the health and safety protocol. The move came in after a video of the 31-year-old was circulated on social media having attended an event maskless.

Also Read: NBA Scores: Celtics Cash In On Gian-miss, 76ers Trump Westbrook Wizardry, Raptors Stunned

Tonight's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/Qn0hXlxCZr — NBA (@NBA) December 23, 2020

The NBA made the announcement less than three hours before the Rockets vs Thunder game tip-off. According to reports by ESPN, Kenyon Martin Jr. tested positive and was in contact with John Wall And DeMarcus cousins. The duo tested negative on Wednesday morning but were placed under isolation due to contact tracing protocols along with Jae'Sean Tate And Mason Jones.

The Rockets already had Ben McLemore under isolation for a few days with coronavirus. The Rockets are scheduled to play Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Meanwhile, Thunder will fly back to Oklahoma before embarking on a journey to Charlotte to face the Hornets.

Also Read: Russell Westbrook Becomes First Wizards Player To Debut With Triple-double Despite Loss

Rockets COVID-19 violation: When is Rockets vs Thunder rescheduled for?

With games coming thick and fast, the NBA are yet to announce when the Rockets will face off against the Thunder. the two teams are scheduled to face-off thrice this season with the other two games scheduled for February 2 and 4. It is believed that the now postponed game will be held close to the aforementioned dates to avoid travelling and safety issues. The postponement also highlights issues with the NBA now returning to home turfs. The NBA had successfully restarted the 2019/20 season at the Walt Disney resort in Orlando under a bio-bubble environment with minimum fuss.

Also Read: LaMelo Ball Goes Scoreless Off The Bench During Hornets' NBA Debut Vs Cavaliers

(Image Courtesy: Rockets, OKC Thunder Instagram)