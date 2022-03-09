Wife Of Detained WNBA Player In Russia Pens Emotional Note: 'No Words To Express Pain'

American basketball player Brittney Griner was detained at the Moscow airport last month after Russian authorities found vape cartridges in her luggage. The cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which led to her arrest and could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years jail time. Ever since the news about Grinner’s arrest broke, Brittney has received massive support from basketball fans and WNBA players, who have expressed concerns about her wellbeing and safe return to the United States. Meanwhile, her wife Cherelle Griner has penned down an emotional note for Griner, revealing her feelings about the matter.

'I’m hurting, we’re hurting,' says Cherelle Griner

“We love you babe! People say “stay busy.” Yet, there’s not a task in this world that could keep any of us from worrying about you. My heart, our hearts, are all skipping beats every day that goes by. I miss your voice. I miss your presence. You’re our person! There are no words to express this pain. I’m hurting, we’re hurting. We await the day to love on you as a family,” Cherelle wrote on Instagram. Alongside the message, she also posted a picture of Brittney posing alongside her family.

Cherelle Griner thanks fans for support after Brittney Griner's arrest

Earlier on March 6, Cherelle posted a picture of the couple thanking everyone who have put a step forward in support of Brittney. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life. I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honour our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely,” she wrote.

A look at Brittney Griner's career

The 31-year-old WNBA player is one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball. She has won two Olympic gold medals for the US and has also won a WNBA title with Phoenix Mercury. She is also a seven-time All-Star and a national championship winner at Baylor. She has played in Russia for the last seven years in winter and reportedly earned over USD 1 million per season, which is significantly more than her salary in WNBA. She last represented the UMMC Ekaterinburg team on January 29, before the league went into a two-week break in February for the FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

While Eastern Europe continues to witness geopolitical chaos due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine almost a fortnight ago, countries around the world have looked to cut down Russia from all kinds of sporting events. ALongside Griner, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, and Allie Quigley were playing in Russia and Ukraine this winter. As per AP, everyone besides Griner has left both countries.

Image: AP