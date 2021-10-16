Will Ben Simmons Rejoin Sixers? Franchise Holds Meeting To Persuade All-star To Stay

NBA star Ben Simmons has been locked in a standoff with his franchise Philadelphia 76ers ever since he requested his trade from the team back in August. The star guard cited the reason for his move by saying that he needs a change of scenery following last year’s disastrous playoff run. The Sixers are constantly trying to consider his request, however, they also seem hopeful of fixing the situation in order to make Simmons stay with the team. The team has been building their entire team around superstars Simmons and Joel Embidd, hoping to see the project through as both the players possess supreme talent.

As per the Sixers Wire, it has been mentioned in a detailed report by ESPN that the franchise met with Simmons and his agent trying to fix the situation and convince Simmon to stay. The franchise knows how talented he is despite his struggles in the offense and believes they can still fix him. The meeting was held in the presence of president Daryl Morey and coach Doc Rivers, along with Simmons’ agent Rich Paul. Morey in the meeting, presented the defensive stats of Simmons and Embiid while playing together, adding that they were the top duo in NBA since entering the league. Even in the offense, they were not as bad together as they combined to a total of 118.2 points per 100 possessions, which would have led the Sixers among all NBA teams.

The duo of Simmons and Embidd have faced heavy criticism lately

In the meeting, coach Rivers next appealed to the 25-year-old player’s professionalism citing the five-year $170 million contract extension he signed two years ago. Hoping that the player would honor the contract, the Sixers made it clear that they want him in the side, regardless of whatever happened during the disappointing playoff run of last year. The franchise believes Simmons is a great player and can help him through the shooting and confidence which had earlier derailed his career. The team rightly believes that despite the criticism faced by Simmons and Embiid, they are one of the star duos playing in the NBA. The public scrutiny faced by the 76ers can be tough on an individual and maybe that is why Simmons wants a fresh start, possibly in a smaller market, where there is less pressure on him.

Image: AP