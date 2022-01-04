Will Klay Thompson Play Against Cavaliers? NBA Star Drops Major Hint On Return Date

The 2019 NBA Finals were known for the Toronto Raptors lifting the trophy as they defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6, to seal the series 4-2. But what also transpired was, in Game 5, GSW star shooter Klay Thompson picked up a very serious ACL injury to his left knee that has kept him out for over two years now. Klay is expected to be back in the squad over the next few games and the fans and his teammates are excited to see him return to action, however, there is no official date slated for his return.

However, the 31-year-old has now dropped the biggest hint concerning his return to action in the NBA. After a pre-game warmup session, Klay was seen holding up six fingers as he walked off the court leaving the fans to assume that he will make his return against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Warriors vs Cavaliers game will be played at the Chase Centre in San Francisco and will be a good way for Klay to return.

Klay left the court holding up six fingers … could that mean six days away??? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/13pptDBntS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 4, 2022

Klay Thompson Injury: Star shooter trains with Steph Curry after 2 years

Earlier on Monday, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was delighted to see Thompson back with the first-team squad and was noticed training with Steph Curry. It was truly a special moment for a player who has spent so much time out with two back to back injuries: an ACL injury and then an Achilles tear. Speaking on the 95.7 The Game podcast Steve Kerr said:

It was really fun. I don’t want to say it was emotional because we were in an empty gym and there wasn’t any fanfare to it. But for all of us who have been around the team for so many years and have known Steph and Klay as well as we have, it was just really cool to see them on the floor again for the first time in two and a half years. It’s crazy what he has been through, and thinking back to the Finals in 2019, when he was at the absolute peak of his powers before that injury, it’s remarkable to think about what he’s been through, how far he’s come, and we’re all just so happy that he is where he is now.

Image: AP