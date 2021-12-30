Will LA Lakers' Lebron James Retire? NBA Star Drops Major Hint Ahead Of 37th Birthday

Lebron James may be on the wrong side of the age, however, he has shown no signs of slowing down. In the ongoing NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers star has been averaging 27.6 points per game which is the most of his career since 2009-10. LeBron James turned 37 on Thursday and once he decides to call time on his career he would be leaving the game like a king and legend. Following Los Angeles Lakers victory over Houston Rockets, LeBron James dropped a major hint about his retirement.

NBA: Lebron James retirement

During Los Angeles Lakers 132–123 win over the Rockets on Tuesday, LeBron James recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, while also eclipsing 36,000 points in his career. While speaking during the postgame press conference LeBron James said,

“I know I’m on the other side of the hill, compared to the hill I was on before. I know that. But, I mean, I’ve thought about it, where I’m at with it. I’m still playing at such a high level, I haven’t given it too much thought.”

It has been 18 years since making his debut in NBA and LeBron James said that he will be okay whenever he decides to retire from the sport. He said, “But I’m in Year 19 and I’m not gonna do another 19 so I’m definitely not halfway in my career. I’m on the other side of the hill. So, we’ll see where the game takes me. We’ll see where my body takes me and my mind. As long as my mind stays fresh and my body stays with that, I can play the game".

He added “But, the game will tell you. Your body will tell you. Your mind will tell you. I’ve put in enough hours and punched enough clocks where, when that time comes, I’ll be OK with it.”

Lebron James NBA career stats

LeBron James ranks No. 3 on the all-time scoring list behind Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. He has four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs, 17 All-NBA selections, 17 All-Star selections, the 2003-04 Rookie of the Year award and three All-Star MVPs, too.

So far LeBron James has 1,003 career blocks, which is tied with Emeka Okafor for No. 100 in the NBA’s all-time list. James is the only player in NBA history to rank in the top 100 in points, assists, rebounds, steals, blocks and 3-pointers. He ranks No. 3 in points, No. 8 in assists, No. 11 in 3-pointers made, No. 11 in steals and No. 42 in rebounds. The Lakers star should soon surpass Rick Mahorn’s 1,007 career blocks for the No. 99 spot.