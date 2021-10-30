Will Lakers Star LeBron James Play Tonight Against The Cleveland Cavaliers?

NBA icon LeBron James could not feature in the Los Angeles Lakers' last two games due to an ankle injury that he had sustained during his team's contest clash against the Memphis Grizzlies in their 121-118 win on Sunday. Fortunately, LeBron James managed to escape without a major injury. However, the LA Lakers did not wish to take any chances as a result of which he missed out on the two last two back-to-back games against San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday respectively.

Now, it has officially been announced that LeBron James will be seen in action during Los Angeles Lakers' next NBA game.

LeBron James injury update

The Los Angeles Lakers have made it official that James will be back for their next game against Cleveland Cavaliers at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday. Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Lakers confirmed the megastar's availability when they announced the starting lineup against Cleveland.

LeBron James' comeback will be a huge morale-booster for the Los Angeles Lakers as they would be looking forward to registering a home win against Cleveland Cavaliers. The LA side had lost their previous game against Oklahoma Thunder 123-115.

How did LeBron James end up injuring himself?

Last weekend, the Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane collided with James' right leg in the first half, causing James to go down. The Lakers star stayed down for a few minutes as LA called for a timeout to get him checked by the medical staff. A scare for all those involved with the Lakers as it was the same leg where he had suffered a high right ankle sprain last season which caused him to miss 26 games.

The coming together of the players happened when Dwight Howard tried to intercept Bane's finger-roll with about 6 and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter. Bane ended up shooting through the net and then fell to the floor, James was next to him and did not see Bane falling on him as they both collided. The last time he rolled his ankle he ended up leaving the court because of the severity. However, LeBron James managed to get up and stay in the game where he ended up logging 40 minutes, finishing with 19 points, six assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks in LA's win.