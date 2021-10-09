Will NBA Star Kyrie Irving Play This Season? Here's Everything We Know So Far

There seems to be no ending to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's problem in the buildup to the NBA season with the star likely to miss the home game due to COVID-19 protocol. The point guard has earlier missed the practice session due to New York City's COVID-19 vaccination protocols, however, the recent report by ESPN suggests that Kyrie Irving will be allowed to practice at the team's facility in New York City, but still won't be able to play in Nets' home games at Barclays Center according to a City Hall official.

Kyrie Irving likely to miss home games during NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets defeated defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 119-115 in their first NBA preseason game without Kyrie Irving in the lineup. The point guard missed the game after failing to meet COVID-19 vaccinations regulations for athletes who play in or practice in the city of New York. As per the report, City Hall official stated that the HSS Training Center — the Nets' practice facility in Brooklyn — is considered a private workplace, so it's not subject to New York City's vaccination mandate.

While Kyrie Irving's vaccine status is still unclear the seven-time All-Star was listed on the team's injury report as ineligible to play in the Nets' home preseason game against Bucks. It's unclear whether Kyrie Irving will be allowed to play in away games. According to National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, more than 90 per cent of the players are fully vaccinated ahead of the upcoming season, which is more than the national average of 55 per cent. As per the NBA vaccine mandates set by New York City and San Francisco could prohibit players of the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors from competing in home games if they are not vaccinated or exempted.

NBA COVID-19 rule for unvaccinated players

Players who are yet to receive COVID-19 vaccination or have refused to take one ahead of the upcoming 2021-22 season will be required to follow many of the same restrictions that were imposed during the previous edition of the competition. The players who have refused to take vaccines will have to undergo daily testing otherwise they will not be allowed to enter training facilities and mingle with other members of their team. Unvaccinated players must also undergo lab-based testing ahead of their match as they did in the previous edition. Unvaccinated players are also not allowed to enter dining room areas and eat with fully vaccinated members of the team. They will be required to stay 6 feet apart from fully vaccinated personnel and will also have to wear face masks all the time.

(Image: AP)