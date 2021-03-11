Wizards Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Washington Wizards will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in what promises to be a captivating clash in the NBA regular season on Friday night. The game will be played at the Capital One Arena and will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 13. Here's a look at how to watch Wizards vs 76ers live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

Wizards vs 76ers prediction and game preview

With the Brooklyn Nets breathing down their necks, the Philadelphia 76ers will need to get off to a great start to the second half of the NBA season. The franchise that had a major revamp in the offseason pose as one of the early title challengers, and headed into the All-Star break with two wins on the bounce. The 76ers though have been found wanting in recent times, with their record of six wins in their past 10 games, giving the Nets enough incentive to mount pressure. Philadelphia have a far from rosy away record, winning only eight of their 17 games and will look to catch up on that slump on their visit to the capital city.

The Wizards have turned their fortunes around after an abysmal start to the season. While a 14-21 record doesn't sound as impressive, Washington have done well to remain in the playoff picture despite occupying the bottom spot for long enough in the East. Bradley Beal & co. have only won four of their last 10 games in the NBA, and their second half began on the worst possible note with a defeat against the Grizzlies. While Beal and Russell Westbrook combined for 41 points on the night, the rest of the Wizards outfit couldn't muster enough as they fell to a 127-115 defeat. The hosts will look to bounce back from their disappointing trip, but the visitors will be favourites to clinch this tie.

Wizards vs 76ers team news: Injured and doubtful players

Washington Wizards: Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant (out)

Philadelphia 76ers: Ben Simmons (out)

Wizards vs 76ers team news: Predicted starting line-ups

Washington Wizards: Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Garrison Mathews, Rui Hachimura, Moritz Wagner

Philadelphia 76ers: Shake Milton, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

NBA live stream: How to watch Wizards vs 76ers live?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Wizards vs 76ers live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 13.

