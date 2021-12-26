Wizards Vs 76ers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Washington Wizards will be up against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA 2021/22 match, scheduled to be played at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday night, as per the local time. The visitors, 76ers head into the match after losing to Milwaukee Hawks 96-98 on December 24, while the Wizards head into their home game on the back of a two-game winning streak. Wizards defeated the New York Knicks 117-124 in their last match on December 24.

NBA 2021/22: Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers- Team News

Ahead of Sunday’s clash, the Wizards have a win-loss record of 3-7 in their last 10 games, while averaging 106.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game. The 76ers currently have a record of 5-5 in their last 10 games, with an average of 102.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.9 steals, and 6.0 blocks per game. Heading into the game, Joel Embiid will be the key player for the 76ers, as he is averaging 25 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, so far in the season. Meanwhile, Montrezl Harrell will be the key player for the Wizards as he is averaging 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds in the current season.

NBA 2021/22: Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers- Injury Report

While Thomas Bryant sits out of the match due to his left knee injury, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses the match due to health and safety protocols. In the meantime, Georges Niang, Danny Green, Shake Milton, Andre Drummond miss out for the 76ers due to the health and safety protocols. At the same time, Ben Simmons continues to sit out for the visitors.

NBA 2021/22: Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers- Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the Wizards vs 76ers, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Capital One Arena at 4:30 AM IST on Monday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Wizards vs 76ers, NBA 2021-22 match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Wizards vs 76ers match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM on Sunday in the US and at 11:00 PM on Sunday in the UK.

NBA 202 1/22: Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers- Probabe Playing Line-ups

Philadelphia 76ers: Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey, Shooting Guard - Seth Curry, Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle, Power Forward - Tobias Harris, Center - Joel Embiid

Washington Wizards: Point Guard - Spencer Dinwiddie, Shooting Guard - Aaron Holiday, Small Forward - Deni Avdija, Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma, Center - Daniel Gafford

(Instagram Image: Instagram/@washwizards/@sixers)