Wizards Vs Bulls: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Washington Wizards are all set to host the Chicago Bulls in their next National Basketball Association (NBA) game on Saturday night (as per local time) at the Capital One Arena. The game is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 AM IST on January 2, 2022.

As things stand in the Eastern Conference, Bulls currently lead the standings with 23 wins, while the Wizards are all the way down in eighth place with 18 victories. Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining contest, here is a look at how to watch NBA match live and the Wizards vs Bulls live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Wizards vs Bulls live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Wizards vs Bulls live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Wizards vs Bulls live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:00 AM BST on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Wizards vs Bulls live stream details in the US

Fans in United States can watch NBA live on the ESPN Network. As for the Wizards vs Bulls live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 7:00 PM local time on New Year's Day.

Washington Wizards vs Chicago Bulls predicted line-ups

Washington Wizards

Point Guard: Bradley Beal

Shooting Guard: Deni Avdija

Small Forward: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Power Forward: Kyle Kuzma

Centre: Daniel Gafford

Injury concerns: None reported

Checking the clock like: pic.twitter.com/0Qn329hLtO — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 1, 2022

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard: Coby White

Shooting Guard: Zach LaVine

Small Forward: DeMar DeRozan

Power Forward: Javonte Green

Centre: Nikola Vucevic

Injury concerns: Alex Caruso (left foot sprain), Patrick Williamson (wrist)