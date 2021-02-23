Wizards Vs Clippers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) after a 112-108 loss against the Brooklyn Nets. The team has lost two out of their last three games and will look to beat Bradley Beal and his Wizards at home. Kawhi Leonard is leading the team with a 26.9 point per game average, while Paul George is scoring 24.4 points per game. Though George is back, he was pulled out of the Nets counter due to a minutes restriction.

The Wizards, on the other hand, seemed to have found their pace this season. On a five-game winning streak, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook are leading the team. Bradley Beal is averaging 32.9 points per game, while Russell Westbrook follows with a 19.9-point game average. While Beal was already scoring a league-leading average, Westbrook seems to be picking up his game, recently posting his eighth triple-double of the season.

Wizards vs Clippers live stream: How to watch Wizards vs Clippers

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 23, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, February 24, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA

Wizards vs Clippers TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Prime Tic, NBC Sports Washington and NBA League Pass.

Wizards vs Clippers team news

Los Angeles Clippers

No injuries listed.

Washington Wizards

Ish Smith – Out (quad)

Thomas Bryant – Out for the season, left knee

Wizards vs Clippers prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers will beat the Washington Wizards.

NBA standings

As of now, the Los Angeles Clippers are ranked second in the Western Conference with a 22-10 (win-loss) record. The Utah Jazz are leading with a 25-6 record, while the Los Angeles Lakers come in third with the same 22-10 record. The Wizards, previously at the bottom of the table, occupy 13th place in the East with 11 wins and 17 losses. The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons follow.

A look at the week of hoops ahead. pic.twitter.com/x9rKHNFTX8 — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 23, 2021

(Image credits: Washington Wizards Instagram)