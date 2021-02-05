Wizards Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Game Prediction

The Washington Wizards will lock horns against the Miami Heat in the NBA regular season on Friday night. The game will be played at the American Airlines Arena on Saturday, February 6 and will begin at 6:30 AM IST. Here's a look at how to watch Wizards vs Heat live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Wizards vs Heat prediction and preview

The Washington Wizards have had a season to forget so far, despite having Bradley Beal amongst their ranks, who is the highest scorer in the league so far. The Wizards are currently one spot from the bottom of the standings, courtesy of their close win against the Miami Heat last time out. Bradley Beal was again the star of the show scoring a game-high 32 points, as Washington eked out a 103-100 win. The Heat struggled to get past the Wizards' surprisingly resolute defence, with only Tyler Herro reaching the 20-point mark.

Miami themselves have cast a shadow from their last season's performance, where the Heat made the NBA finals, before losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Both the Wizards and the Heat have won only three of their last 10 games and will look to turn the tide with an inspired performance on Friday night (Saturday IST). The Wizards will be favourites after their showing last time out, and the Heat will have to do much better if they have to walk off the court with a win.

Wizards vs Heat team news: Injured and doubtful players

Washington Wizards: Raul Neto, Thomas Bryant (out)

Miami Heat: Goran Dragic, Avery Bradley, Gabe Vincent (day-to-day), Maurice Harkless, Chris Silva (out)

Wizards vs Heat team news: Predicted line-ups

Washington Wizards: Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Robin Lopez

Miami Heat: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo

NBA Live stream: How to watch Wizards vs Heat live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Wizards vs Heat live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Saturday, February 6.

(Image Courtesy: Wizards, Heat Instagram)