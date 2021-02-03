Wizards Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Quick links:
The Miami Heat will face the Washington Wizards in their upcoming game on Wednesday (Thursday IST). While the Wizards are at the bottom of the table, both teams have been struggling to win this season. The Wizards have Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal on their roster, despite which the team has lost consecutive games. However, following their recent win against the Brooklyn Nets, the team will surely try to win vs the Heat.
The Heat, who were in the finals last season, are failing to perform with a depleted roster. However, with Jimmy Butler back, the team will try to register another win. Butler was out for multiple games and returned during the team's game against the Sacramento Kings.
Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration
This season, the Washington Wizards and the Heat have already met once in January. The Heat won that game 128-124. Tyler Herro dropped team-high 31 points, while Butler followed with 26. The Wizards had been without Westbrook or Beak, with Garrison Mathews Matthews and rookie Deni Avdija scoring 22 and 20 points respectively.
Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security
Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors
With four wins and 13 losses, the Washington Wizards are at the bottom of the NBA table. The Detroit Pistons rank above them in the East with five losses and 16 losses. The Heat, who entered the 2020 playoffs as the No. 5 seed, are ranked 13th with a 7-13 win-loss record. The Orlando Magic are placed 12th with an 8-14 record.
February 2, 2021