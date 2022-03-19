Wizards Vs LA Lakers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Washington Wizards will welcome the LA Lakers on Saturday, March 19th; at 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, March 20th; 6:30 AM IST) at the Capital One Arena, Washington DC

The Washington Wizards are placed 12th in the Eastern Conference table having won 29 and lost 40 of their 69 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the LA Lakers are placed 9th in the Western division having won 30 and lost 40 of their 70 games so far. In terms of form, the LA Lakers are on a one match winning run while the Wizards have lost their last six.

Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers Injury report

For the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal and Vernon Carey Jr. have been ruled out for the game while Jordan Schakel, Isaiah Todd and Winston Cassius have been assigned to the G-League.

For LA Lakers, LeBron James and Talen Horton-Tucker are doubtful for the game while Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are out injured. Mason Jones has been assigned to the G-League and will take part in the clash.

Wizards vs LA Lakers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers. Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Wizards vs LA Lakers live stream in US & UK

Fans in the US wondering how to watch the Washington Wizards vs LA Lakers game can watch it live on NBC Sports Washington and Spectrum SportsNet. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Saturday, March 19th; 8:00 PM ET

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Wizards vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup: Raul Neto, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Corey Kispert, Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis

LA Lakers Predicted Lineups: Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, LeBron James, Wenyen Gabriel, Dwight Howard



