Wizards Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Washington Wizards are set to take on the LA Lakers in their next game of the ongoing NBA 2020-21 campaign on Wednesday. The match is set to be played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 22 with the game set to start at 8:30 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Wizards vs Lakers live stream, predicted playing teams, and other details of this match.

The Washington Wizards will be heading into the match brimming with confidence after recording an impressive 4-game winning run in recent outings. Despite struggling throughout the current season, they have come good and relied on the likes of Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook to see them through. The Wizards will be aiming to continue their winning run and register their 5th straight win as they take on the defending champions, right now who are going through a slump of form.

The LA Lakers have not been their best in recent times having lost three of the previous four outings, They walk into the match with back-to-back losses and will also have to start this match without the services of a few key players. With the likes of Anthony Davis unavailable, the defending champions will rely on LeBron James to help the team right their wrongs and register a victory on Tuesday. However, they face an uphill task in the likes of the Washington Wizards and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to walk away with a win.

Wizards vs Lakers team news: Predicted Playing Lineups

Washington Wizards- Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura, Bradley Beal, Moritz Wagner, Garrison Matthews,

LA Lakers- LeBron James, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Marc Gasol

How to watch Wizards vs Lakers live in India?

US fans can catch the NBA live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the Wizards vs Lakers live stream and other games. Let's have a look at how to watch Wizards vs Lakers live:

Date and Time: February 22, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, USA

NBA live stream & Broadcast: ABC (national broadcast)

Wizards vs Lakers Prediction

The Washington Wizards are likely to start the match as favorites and seem to walk away with yet another victory on Tuesday.

