Wizards Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Wizards Vs Warriors Prediction

After their recent win against the Orlando Magic, the Washington Wizards will meet the Golden State Warriors on Friday (Saturday IST). The Warriors, on their end, will play after beating the Milwaukee Bucks in a fierce 122-121 encounter. Steph Curry shot 14-of-21 from the field, and 5-of-10 from the three-point range, finishing with 41 points.

"He's playing with a ton of confidence," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr said while speaking of Steph Curry's game. "Ever since the day I got here, I've never seen him not play with confidence. I think the biggest thing for me watching him is he just looks stronger, physically stronger than ever".

For the Wizards, Russell Westbrook seems to have picked up his pace, posting six triple-doubles in his last seven games. He scored 23 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds during their last win, while Bradley Beal (back after five games), scored 26 points.

"I believe in our guys being able to make threes. Unfortunately, we haven't made them enough," Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said. Beal is currently the league's lead scorer.

Wizards vs Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Friday, April 9, 10:00 PM EST (Saturday, April 10, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Wizards vs Warriors NBA channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Washington and NBA TV.

Wizards vs Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Washington Wizards.

Wizards vs Warriors team news

Golden State Warriors

Eric Paschall – Out, hip

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Washington Wizards

Daniel Gafford – Out, ankle

Thomas Bryant – Out for the season, left knee

NBA standings

Currently, the Golden State Warriors are ranked 10th in the Western Conference with a 24-27 win-loss record. The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings trail behind them. The San Antonio Spurs are ranked ninth. The Utah Jazz are leading the league and the West, followed by the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. In the East, the Wizards are placed 13th with an 18-32 record. The Philadelphia 7ers and Brooklyn Nets occupy the top two seeds.

