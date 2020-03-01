Wizards Vs Warriors Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News

The Washington Wizards will continue their west coast trip to battle against the Golden State Warriors. The Wizards vs Warriors live match on Sunday will be the first time the two NBA sides face off at the new San Francisco Chase Arena. Read the details below on how to watch Wizards vs Warriors live streaming, Wizards vs Warriors live stream online, Wizards vs Warriors live match and the Wizards vs Warriors live telecast in India.

In previous years the Wizards vs Warriors live match was usually a captivating encounter but with both teams struggling this season, it could be a rather portentous encounter. The warriors are currently in15th position on the western conference table while the wizards sit in 9th on the eastern conference board. The Wizards vs Warriors live match will take place on March 1 at the new San Franciso Arena.

Injury Update

John Wall is out for the Wizards vs Warriors live match while Stephen Curry Andrew Wiggins and Ky Bowman are also not available for the home side.

Stephen Curry Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/eBwHIhbOgA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 29, 2020

Wizards vs Warriors live match probable starters

Wizards: Guards- Shabazz Napier, Bradley Beal, Forwards- Isaac Bonga, Rui Hachimura, Centre– Ian Mahinmi

Warriors: Guards- Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Forwards -Draymond Green, Marquese Chriss, Center – Dragan Bender

Fans can check out the Wizards vs Warriors live score by watching the Wizards vs Warriors live match on NBC Sports Washington. The Wizards vs Warriors live telecast in India will be broadcasted on March 2 (7 am IST) however the Wizards vs Warriors live streaming be watched on the Sony LIV app. Premium membership is required to watch sports content and the subscription cost is ₹199 per month.

