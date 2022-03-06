WNBA Star Brittney Griner Arrested In Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion; USA 'closely Monitors'

USA Basketball star Brittney Griner, who plays for Phoenix Mercury in WNBA, has been detained in Russia for allegedly possessing hashish oil in her luggage. The Russian Federal Customs Service on Saturday issued a statement confirming that a two-time Olympic gold medalist has been arrested on narcotics charges but did not reveal her name. The Customs body said that in February 2022, an athlete who flew to Moscow from New New York was arrested after the service dog of the organisation indicated that drugs may be in the carry-on luggage of the said athlete.

The Customs body stated that after conducting a scan of her bag, officers discovered "vapes". It said that experts found that the cartridges for the vapes contained liquid with hashish oil. The statement further added that a criminal case has been initiated against the US citizen and that she could face a jail term of up to 10 years. The Russian Customs also released a video on Saturday, where airport security officers were seen frisking luggage apparently belonging to Griner.

'We are concerned of her safety and wellbeing'

Meanwhile, USA Basketball has said that it is aware and closely monitoring the situation concerning Griner. The American basketball governing body said that Griner has always handled herself with the utmost "professionalism" and that her safety and wellbeing are their primary concerns at the moment.

"We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern,” Griner's agent Kagawa Colas said in a statement on Saturday.

This comes amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The United States and its allies have imposed a host of sanctions on Russia in order to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to withdraw his troops. The United States government issued a "no travel" advisory urging citizens to avoid travelling to Russia.

Image: AP