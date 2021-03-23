WNBA's Azura Stevens On Chicago Sky's Title Chances With Candace Parker On Board

Moments after a Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA session on Saturday, Chicago Sky star Azura Stevens sat down for a Zoom call with Indian reporters. The 25-year-old forward shed light on the WNBA's dedication to activism, her love for riding bikes, and the recent addition to the Sky – Candace Parker. Returning to her home town Chicago, Parker signed with the Sky earlier this year, making them early favourites to win the next WNBA title.

Chicago Sky WNBA season: Azura Stevens confident of title this year

"It's funny cause we lost CP (Cheyenne Parker), and she was a big part of the team," Stevens said, speaking of how their team's roster has changed during the offseason. However, despite adding a few players, Stevens remains confident about the team's chemistry.

"I think we are definitely going to feel that, but at the same time, we have Candace. And we also added Astou (Ndour) back and I think not enough people are talking about that. Astou was playing really really well for Chicago before she was traded to Dallas. I think on top of having Candace that really just boosted our team to a different level. I think the chemistry will be fine"

That being said, Stevens believes that won't be difficult for Parker to settle in with the team. Stevens went back to her first time playing for the team, referring to it as a great place to play in. She also highlighted Ndour returning to the team on a one-year contract. This will be her third sting with the Sky, having played with the Dallas Wings for the 2020 season.

The team will also have Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot and Diamond DeShields, only increasing the team's chances to bag the title. Though they lost to the Connecticut Suns last playoffs, the team's current roster has made them possible contenders for the title.

When asked about the team's chances to win the title, Stevens replied with a confident "of course", adding that she thought they would have won last season. "But then we all got hurt," she said, stating that if they were all healthy, she believes their team would have clinched the 2020 WNBA title. Now, with Parker and Astou, they might win the first franchise title.

WNBA's proactive social justice efforts

Stevens also spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement, and how their work is for the cause, and not for recognition. "I think athlete activism is starting to seep down to the collegiate level now. Earlier it was like you never really said anything if you were younger," said Stevens, admitting that she too had faced issues while in college. However, the WNBA star claims that the fear of the unknown keeps players from speaking, something which is gradually changing.

She mentioned the recent NCAA controversy, where athletes spoke up about the difference between the men's and women's locker room's for the tournament. WNBA and NBA athletes support the young players, calling out the NCAA for their discrimination.

Stevens also spoke about the RF Jr. NBA programme, where kids interact with stars like her to learn a little more about the sport. She believes that a little interaction goes a long way, strengthening one's dream to play in the NBA or WNBA. The Junior NBA programme, which has reached 14.5 million youth (2019-20 season), reaches out to a younger generation – hoping to help them kick-start their basketball journey.

(Image credits: Chicago Sky, Azura Stevens Instagram)