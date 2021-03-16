WSW Vs DAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Game Preview

WKS Slask Wroclaw (WSW) will face Dabrowa Gornicza (DAG) in the upcoming game of the Polish Basketball League on Tuesday, March 16 at 5:35 PM local time (10:05 PM IST). The game will be played at the Hala Orbita in WrocÅ‚aw, Poland. Here is our WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction, top picks and WSW vs DAG Dream11 team.

WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction: WSW vs DAG Dream11 team and preview

WKS Slask Wroclaw are at the third spot of the Polish Basketball League standings with 47 points. Strahinja Jovanovic and team have played twenty-eight games so far in the tournament, winning nineteen and losing nine. Dabrowa Gornicza, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot with 40 points and a win-loss record of 12-16.

WSW vs DAG live: WSW vs DAG schedule

Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Time: 5:35 PM local time, 10:05 PM IST

Venue: Hala Orbita, WrocÅ‚aw, Poland

WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction: Squad list

WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction: WKS Slask Wroclaw squad

Maksymilian Dorian Zagorski, Aleksander Dziewa, Michal Gabinski, Kyle Gibson, Kacper Gordon, Milosz Gorenczyk, Strahinja Jovanovic, Akos Keller, Igor Kozlowski, Art Labinowicz, Kacper Marchewka, Ben McCauley, Jakub Musial, Garrett Nevels, Ivan Ramljak, Sebastian Rompa, Elijah Stewart, Pawel Strzepek, Mateusz Szlachetka, Szymon Tomczak, Szymon Walski, Jan Wojcik, Tomasz Zelezniak

WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction: Dabrowa Gornicza squad

Franciszek Bigaj, Vytenis Cizauskas, Konrad Janusz Dawdo, Ivan Karacic, Sacha Killeya-Jones, Michal Kroczak, Andy Mazurczak, Milivoje Mijovic, Lee Moore, Jakub Motylewski, Michal Nowakowski, Przemyslaw Paduch, Marek Piechowicz, Mikolaj Ratajczak, M.J. Rhett, Emmanuel Tchicaya, Patryk Wieczorek, Elijah Wilson

WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction: Top picks

WKS Slask Wroclaw: Mateusz Szlachetka, Strahinja Jovanovic, Aleksander Dziewa

Dabrowa Gornicza: Andy Mazurczak, Michal Nowakowski, M.J. Rhett

WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction: WSW vs DAG Dream11 team

Point Guards: Andy Mazurczak, Mateusz Szlachetka

Shooting Guards: Elijah Stewart

Small Forwards: Strahinja Jovanovic

Power Forwards: Michal Nowakowski, Michal Gabinski

Centres: Aleksander Dziewa, M.J. Rhett

WSW vs DAG live: WSW vs DAG match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction is that the WKS Slask Wroclaw will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction and WSW vs DAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WSW vs DAG Dream11 team and WSW vs DAG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Dabrowa Gornicza/ Twitter