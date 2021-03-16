WSW Vs DAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Game Preview

Quick links:
WKS Slask Wroclaw (WSW) will face Dabrowa Gornicza (DAG) in the upcoming game of the Polish Basketball League on Tuesday, March 16 at 5:35 PM local time (10:05 PM IST). The game will be played at the Hala Orbita in WrocÅ‚aw, Poland. Here is our WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction, top picks and WSW vs DAG Dream11 team.
WKS Slask Wroclaw are at the third spot of the Polish Basketball League standings with 47 points. Strahinja Jovanovic and team have played twenty-eight games so far in the tournament, winning nineteen and losing nine. Dabrowa Gornicza, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot with 40 points and a win-loss record of 12-16.
Maksymilian Dorian Zagorski, Aleksander Dziewa, Michal Gabinski, Kyle Gibson, Kacper Gordon, Milosz Gorenczyk, Strahinja Jovanovic, Akos Keller, Igor Kozlowski, Art Labinowicz, Kacper Marchewka, Ben McCauley, Jakub Musial, Garrett Nevels, Ivan Ramljak, Sebastian Rompa, Elijah Stewart, Pawel Strzepek, Mateusz Szlachetka, Szymon Tomczak, Szymon Walski, Jan Wojcik, Tomasz Zelezniak
Franciszek Bigaj, Vytenis Cizauskas, Konrad Janusz Dawdo, Ivan Karacic, Sacha Killeya-Jones, Michal Kroczak, Andy Mazurczak, Milivoje Mijovic, Lee Moore, Jakub Motylewski, Michal Nowakowski, Przemyslaw Paduch, Marek Piechowicz, Mikolaj Ratajczak, M.J. Rhett, Emmanuel Tchicaya, Patryk Wieczorek, Elijah Wilson
Considering the recent form of the teams, our WSW vs DAG Dream11 prediction is that the WKS Slask Wroclaw will come out on top in this contest.
