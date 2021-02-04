WSW Vs SOW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Game Preview

WKS Slask Wroclaw (WSW) will face Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski (SOW) in the upcoming game of the Polish Basketball League on Thursday, February 4 at 5:35 PM local time (10:05 PM IST). The game will be played at the Hala Orbita in Wrocław, Poland. Here is our WSW vs SOW Dream11 prediction, top picks and WSW vs SOW Dream11 team.

WSW vs SOW Dream11 prediction: WSW vs SOW Dream11 team and preview

Despite losing to Trefl Sopot in their last outing, WKS Slask Wroclaw are at the third spot of the Polish Basketball League standings with 39 points. Elijah Stewart and team have played twenty-three games so far in the tournament, winning sixteen and losing seven. Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table with 38 points and a win-loss record of 15-8.

WSW vs SOW live: WSW vs SOW schedule

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021

Time: 5:35 PM local time, 10:05 PM IST

Venue: Hala Orbita, Wrocław, Poland

WSW vs SOW Dream11 prediction: Squad list

WSW vs SOW Dream11 prediction: WKS Slask Wroclaw squad

Maksymilian Dorian Zagorski, Aleksander Dziewa, Michal Gabinski, Kyle Gibson, Kacper Gordon, Milosz Gorenczyk, Strahinja Jovanovic, Akos Keller, Igor Kozlowski, Art Labinowicz, Kacper Marchewka, Ben McCauley, Jakub Musial, Garrett Nevels, Ivan Ramljak, Sebastian Rompa, Elijah Stewart, Pawel Strzepek, Mateusz Szlachetka, Szymon Tomczak, Szymon Walski, Jan Wojcik, Tomasz Zelezniak

WSW vs SOW Dream11 prediction: Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski squad

D.J. Cooper, Marcin Dymala, James Florence, Jakub Garbacz, Taurean Green, Trey Kell, Shawn King, Carl Lindbom, Jaroslaw Mokros, Armani Moore, Kamil Nawrot, Mark Ogden, Marcin Plawucki, Victor Rudd, Szymon Ryzek, Chris Smith, Josip Sobin, Lukasz Wojciechowski

WSW vs SOW Dream11 prediction: Top picks

WKS Slask Wroclaw: Mateusz Szlachetka, Elijah Stewart, Ivan Ramljak

Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski: James Florence, Jaroslaw Mokros, Josip Sobin

WSW vs SOW Dream11 prediction: WSW vs SOW Dream11 team

Point Guards: James Florence, Mateusz Szlachetka

Shooting Guards: Elijah Stewart, Taurean Green

Small Forwards: Ivan Ramljak

Power Forwards: Jaroslaw Mokros, Michal Gabinski

Centres: Josip Sobin

WSW vs SOW live: WSW vs SOW match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, WKS Slask Wroclaw are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The WSW vs SOW Dream11 prediction and WSW vs SOW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WSW vs SOW Dream11 team and WSW vs SOW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: BMSLAMStal / Twitter