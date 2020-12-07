WSW Vs TPT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Game Preview

Quick links:
WKS Slask Wroclaw (WSW) will face Twarde Pierniki Torun (TPT) in the upcoming game of the Polish Basketball League on Monday, December 7 at 10:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Hala Orbita Arena in Wrocław, Poland. Here is our WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction, top picks and WSW vs TPT Dream11 team.
WKS Slask Wroclaw is currently at the fifth spot of the Polish Basketball League standings with 23 points. Strahinja Jovanovic and team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing five. Twarde Pierniki Torun, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the charts with 20 points and a win-loss record of 6-8.
Also Read l ROR vs SZC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live
Kyle Gibson, Elijah Stewart, Strahinja Jovanovic, Michal Gabinski, Aleksander Dziewa, Garrett Nevels, Akos Keller, Ivan Ramljak, Jakub Musial, Mateusz Szlachetka, Pawel Strzepek, Jan Wojcik, Sebastian Bozenko, Maksymilian Zagorski, Kacper Gordon, Igor Kozlowski, Szymon Tomczak, Kacper Marchewka, Tomasz Zelezniak, Milosz Gorenczyk, Szymon Walski
Both Trotter, Aaron Cel, Bartosz Diduszko, Damian Kulig, Donovan Jackson, Carlton Bragg Jr., Aleksander Perka, Jakub Bartoszewicz, Ignacy Grochowski, Michal Samsonowicz, Jakub Cieminski, Damian Chojnacki, Wojciech Kaniewski, Jakub Lambarski, Kacper Lambarski, Mikolaj Szumanski, Lukasz Wisniewski, Pawel Sowinski
Also Read l ARG vs SZC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League game preview
Also Read l LEW vs TPT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, WKS Slask Wroclaw are the favourites to win the game.
‼ #GameDay ‼— WKS Śląsk Wrocław - koszykówka (@WKS_SlaskBasket) December 7, 2020
🏀 Sponsorem meczu jest @SuperbetPL
⚔ 15. kolejka @PLKpl
🆚 @TwardePierniki
🕢 17:30
🏟 Hala Orbita
📺 https://t.co/88bSAGmTMw
✍️ https://t.co/QF6x8t1L7w
🇮🇹 #TylkoZwycięstwo!
Obstaw mecz ➡ https://t.co/8519MgtJhP#HejŚląsk #plkpl pic.twitter.com/YYXwIZlJvN
Note: The WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction and WSW vs TPT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WSW vs TPT Dream11 team and WSW vs TPT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l ASB vs LEW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Polish Basketball League live