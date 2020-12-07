WSW Vs TPT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Game Preview

WKS Slask Wroclaw (WSW) will face Twarde Pierniki Torun (TPT) in the upcoming game of the Polish Basketball League on Monday, December 7 at 10:00 pm IST. The game will be played at the Hala Orbita Arena in Wrocław, Poland. Here is our WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction, top picks and WSW vs TPT Dream11 team.

WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction: WSW vs TPT Dream11 team and preview

WKS Slask Wroclaw is currently at the fifth spot of the Polish Basketball League standings with 23 points. Strahinja Jovanovic and team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing five. Twarde Pierniki Torun, on the other hand, are at the twelfth spot of the charts with 20 points and a win-loss record of 6-8.

WSW vs TPT live: WSW vs TPT schedule

Date: Monday, December 7, 2020

Time: 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Hala Orbita Arena in Wrocław, Poland

WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction: Squad list

WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction: WKS Slask Wroclaw squad

Kyle Gibson, Elijah Stewart, Strahinja Jovanovic, Michal Gabinski, Aleksander Dziewa, Garrett Nevels, Akos Keller, Ivan Ramljak, Jakub Musial, Mateusz Szlachetka, Pawel Strzepek, Jan Wojcik, Sebastian Bozenko, Maksymilian Zagorski, Kacper Gordon, Igor Kozlowski, Szymon Tomczak, Kacper Marchewka, Tomasz Zelezniak, Milosz Gorenczyk, Szymon Walski

WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction: Twarde Pierniki Torun squad

Both Trotter, Aaron Cel, Bartosz Diduszko, Damian Kulig, Donovan Jackson, Carlton Bragg Jr., Aleksander Perka, Jakub Bartoszewicz, Ignacy Grochowski, Michal Samsonowicz, Jakub Cieminski, Damian Chojnacki, Wojciech Kaniewski, Jakub Lambarski, Kacper Lambarski, Mikolaj Szumanski, Lukasz Wisniewski, Pawel Sowinski

WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction: Top picks

WKS Slask Wroclaw: Garrett Nevels, Strahinja Jovanovic, Szymon Tomczak

Twarde Pierniki Torun: Both Trotter, Bartosz Diduszko, Damian Kulig

WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction: WSW vs TPT Dream11 team

Point Guards: Both Trotter, Garrett Nevels

Shooting Guard: Elijah Stewart

Small Forwards: Bartosz Diduszko, Strahinja Jovanovic

Power Forward: Aaron Cel

Center: Damian Kulig, Szymon Tomczak

WSW vs TPT live: WSW vs TPT match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, WKS Slask Wroclaw are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The WSW vs TPT Dream11 prediction and WSW vs TPT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WSW vs TPT Dream11 team and WSW vs TPT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

