XFT Vs BR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Xinjiang Flying Tigers will face Bayi Rockets in the next clash in the China CBA League this week. Bayi Rockets are currently on the last spot in the league standings. Bayi Rockets have just won twice in the 31 games played in the season so far and will seemingly be up against it when they take to the court against the Tigers this week.
As for Xinjiang Flying Tigers, they are currently on the second spot of the points table. Xinjiang Flying Tigers have managed to win 23 games in the season so far. The match against Bayi Rockets will likely be easy going for the tigers.
The XFT vs BR game will commence on Monday, June 22 at 5:05 PM IST. Fans can play the XFT vs BR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the XFT vs BR Dream11 prediction, XFT vs BR Dream11 top picks and XFT vs BR Dream11 team.
Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Shirelijian Muxtar, Abudurexiti Abudushalamu, Caiyu Tang, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan
Xiang Tianyu, Junjie Wang, Lei Meng, Shuo Han, Zhang Zuming, Haowen Guo, Luo Kaiwen, Yong Ma, Hao Fu, Liu Hang, Chen Yu, Xu Zhang, Yanbo Shi, Azat Aersilan, ZhongHao Xu, Zou Yuchen, Ning Hongyu, Guangyang Miao
Our XFT vs BR Dream11 prediction is that Bayi Rockets will win this game.