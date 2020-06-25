XFT Vs QE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, CBA League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Xinjiang Flying Tigers will square off against Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League. The game will be played on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Here is the XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction, XFT vs Q E Dream11 team news, XFT vs QE Dream11 top picks, XFT vs QE Dream11 schedule and XFT vs QE Dream11 preview.
Also Read | NMK vs ZL Dream11 prediction, schedule, top picks and CBA League live game info
Date: Thursday, June 25, 2020
Time: 5.05 PM IST
Xinjiang Flying Tigers have emerged as one of the best teams in the competition this season, having occupied the second spot on the CBA League table. They have won 24 games while suffering defeat on eight occasions. Xinjiang Flying Tigers were defeated 67-87 by Beijing Ducks in the previous game.
Qingdao Eagles have cemented their place on the eighth spot of the CBA League table with 20 victories and 12 defeats. Eagles defeated Bayi Rockets 94-82 in their previous game. In the previous face-off between Qingdao Eagles and Xinjiang Flying Tigers, the latter emerged victorious with a 113-99 scoreline.
Also Read | QE vs XFT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live
Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Shirelijian Muxtar, Abudurexiti Abudushalamu, Caiyu Tang, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan
Qingdao Eagles: Weihan Lin, Yang Jinmeng, Zhandong Zhou, Chengyu Zhang, Dapeng Zhao, Jiahan Xu, Kai Yang, Wang Ruize, Yinglun Shao, Zhai Yi, Zhang Hao, Zhao Yuhong, Haoran Ding, Qing-Ming Wang, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong, Liu Chuanxing, Wenlong Shi
Point Guard: Lingxu Zeng
Shooting Guard: Dapeng Zhao, Kelanbaike Makan
Small Forward: Caiyu Tang, Zhai Yi
Power Forward: Qing-Ming Wang, Changdong Yu
Centre: Liu Chuanxiong
Also Read | GST vs SL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live
Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng, Changdong Yu
Qingdao Eagles: Liu Chuanxiong, Zhai Yi
Xinjiang Flying Tigers are the favourites in the game.
Also Read | BD vs LFL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live