XFT Vs QE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, CBA League Live Game Info

Xinjiang Flying Tigers will square off against Qingdao Eagles in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League. The game will be played on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Here is the XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction, XFT vs Q E Dream11 team news, XFT vs QE Dream11 top picks, XFT vs QE Dream11 schedule and XFT vs QE Dream11 preview.

XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction: XFT vs QE Dream11 schedule

Date: Thursday, June 25, 2020

Time: 5.05 PM IST

XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction: XFT vs QE Dream11 preview

Xinjiang Flying Tigers have emerged as one of the best teams in the competition this season, having occupied the second spot on the CBA League table. They have won 24 games while suffering defeat on eight occasions. Xinjiang Flying Tigers were defeated 67-87 by Beijing Ducks in the previous game.

Qingdao Eagles have cemented their place on the eighth spot of the CBA League table with 20 victories and 12 defeats. Eagles defeated Bayi Rockets 94-82 in their previous game. In the previous face-off between Qingdao Eagles and Xinjiang Flying Tigers, the latter emerged victorious with a 113-99 scoreline.

XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction: Squads for the XFT vs QE Dream11 team

Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Shirelijian Muxtar, Abudurexiti Abudushalamu, Caiyu Tang, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan

Qingdao Eagles: Weihan Lin, Yang Jinmeng, Zhandong Zhou, Chengyu Zhang, Dapeng Zhao, Jiahan Xu, Kai Yang, Wang Ruize, Yinglun Shao, Zhai Yi, Zhang Hao, Zhao Yuhong, Haoran Ding, Qing-Ming Wang, Tailong Zhao, Jiao Hailong, Liu Chuanxing, Wenlong Shi

XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction: XFT vs QE Dream11 team

Point Guard: Lingxu Zeng

Shooting Guard: Dapeng Zhao, Kelanbaike Makan

Small Forward: Caiyu Tang, Zhai Yi

Power Forward: Qing-Ming Wang, Changdong Yu

Centre: Liu Chuanxiong

XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction: XFT vs QE Dream11 top picks

Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng, Changdong Yu

Qingdao Eagles: Liu Chuanxiong, Zhai Yi

XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction

Xinjiang Flying Tigers are the favourites in the game.

Note: The XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The XFT vs QE Dream11 team selection and XFT vs QE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: AP

