XFT Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Game Preview

Quick links:
Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) will face Shandong Heroes (SH) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Wednesday, December 2 at 5:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Hongshan Arena in Urumpi, Xinjian. Here is our XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction, top picks and XFT vs SH Dream11 team.
Shandong Heroes are at the fifth spot of the CBA League standings. Manny Harris and team have played 12 games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing four. Xinjiang Flying Tigers, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with similar win-loss record (8-4).
Also Read l ZGB vs GST Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live
Zhu Chuanyu, Yu Dehao, Lipeng Liu, Lutubula Lutubula, Donatas Motiejunas, Lin Qi, Zhou Qi, Rufukatijiang, Xierzhati Saimati, Caiyu Tang, Aizimaiti Tuxun, Xiaoyi Wang, Yongsheng Wu, Zhengwen Ye, Liang Yingqi, Lingxu Zeng, Wang Zhengbo
Chenhao Diao, ShiYan Gao, Jiao Haolong, Manny Harris, Peizuo Hou, Lester Hudson, Zhang Hui, Cheng Jia, Haoyang Jing, Jingyu Li, Yi Liu, Guanghan Ma, Sun Minghui, Chen Peidong, Henan Sun, HanLin Tao, Ruheng Wang, Wenyu Wang, Gao Xu, Wen Yanxing
Also Read l ZL vs BD Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live
Also Read l LFL vs GLL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Shandong Heroes are the favourites to win the game.
Note: The XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction and XFT vs SH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The XFT vs SH Dream11 team and XFT vs SH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l BRF vs XFT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CBA League live