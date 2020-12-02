XFT Vs SH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Game Preview

Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) will face Shandong Heroes (SH) in the upcoming game of the CBA League on Wednesday, December 2 at 5:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Hongshan Arena in Urumpi, Xinjian. Here is our XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction, top picks and XFT vs SH Dream11 team.

XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction: XFT vs SH Dream11 team and preview

Shandong Heroes are at the fifth spot of the CBA League standings. Manny Harris and team have played 12 games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing four. Xinjiang Flying Tigers, on the other hand, are at the seventh spot with similar win-loss record (8-4).

XFT vs SH live: XFT vs SH schedule

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Time: 5:30 pm IST

Venue: Hongshan Arena in Urumpi, Xinjiang, China

XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction: Squad list

XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction: Xinjiang Flying Tigers squad

Zhu Chuanyu, Yu Dehao, Lipeng Liu, Lutubula Lutubula, Donatas Motiejunas, Lin Qi, Zhou Qi, Rufukatijiang, Xierzhati Saimati, Caiyu Tang, Aizimaiti Tuxun, Xiaoyi Wang, Yongsheng Wu, Zhengwen Ye, Liang Yingqi, Lingxu Zeng, Wang Zhengbo

XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction: Shandong Heroes squad

Chenhao Diao, ShiYan Gao, Jiao Haolong, Manny Harris, Peizuo Hou, Lester Hudson, Zhang Hui, Cheng Jia, Haoyang Jing, Jingyu Li, Yi Liu, Guanghan Ma, Sun Minghui, Chen Peidong, Henan Sun, HanLin Tao, Ruheng Wang, Wenyu Wang, Gao Xu, Wen Yanxing

XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Lingxu Zeng, Yu Dehao, Lutubula Lutubula

Shandong Heroes: ShiYan Gao, Manny Harris, Jiao Haolong

XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction: XFT vs SH Dream11 team

Point Guards: ShiYan Gao, Lingxu Zeng

Shooting Guard: Manny Harris, Yu Dehao

Small Forwards: Caiyu Tang, Lin Qi

Power Forward: Jiao Haolong

Center: Lutubula Lutubula

XFT vs SH live: XFT vs SH match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Shandong Heroes are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The XFT vs SH Dream11 prediction and XFT vs SH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The XFT vs SH Dream11 team and XFT vs SH match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

