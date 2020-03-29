YD Vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Super Basketball League Live

Yulon Luxgen will square off against Bank of Taiwan in the Super Basketball League game. Both teams will face each other on Sunday, March 29 at 4:30 PM IST. Fans can play the YD vs BT live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the YD vs BT Dream11 prediction, YD vs BT Dream11 team, YD vs BT match prediction, YD vs BT top picks and all other details regarding the YD vs BT live game.

Also Read: Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Girlfriend? Mariah Riddlesprigger Is A Childhood Lakers Fan

YD vs BT Dream11 prediction: YD vs BT Dream11 team and preview

Yulon Luxgen come into the game after beating Taiwan Beer 97-93 in their previous game. The man behind Yulon Luxgen victory was Marcus Keene who led the team in terms of scoring points. He collected 35 points in 32 minutes of play he managed on the court. Sim Bhullar also contributed in the victory with a double-double collecting 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Also Read: Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims James Harden Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA

Bank of Taiwan come into the match after losing their previous game to Taiwan Beer by a margin of 76-78. Bank of Taiwan players will need to put up some fine performance if they have to beat Yulon Luxgen. For Bank of Taiwan, Matt Jones led the scoring chart with 27 points and also collected 4 rebounds and dished out 4 assists. Yu-Jui Chen was their other top scorer with 11 points.

Also Read: Celtics Coach Adjusting To NBA’s Virus-imposed Stoppage

YD vs BT Dream11 prediction: YD vs BT starting lineup for the YD vs BT Dream11 top picks

YD vs BT Dream11 prediction: YD vs BT starting 5: Yulon Luxgen

Sim Bhullar, Marcus Keene, We Kei, Yi-Hui Len, Kai-Hsiang Hu

Also Read: NBA Analyst And Presenter Doris Burke Tests Positive For Coronavirus

YD vs BT Dream11 prediction: YD vs BT starting 5 : Bank of Taiwan

Charles Mitchell, Matt Jones, Yu-Jui Chen, Po-Sheng Chan, Ren-Hong Lin

YD vs BT Dream11 team created by YD vs BT Dream11 top picks

Here is the YD vs BT Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.



YD vs BT Dream11 prediction: YD vs BT match prediction



Yulon Luxgen are the favourites to win the game as per our YD vs BT Dream11 prediction.

Note: The YD vs BT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the YD vs BT Dream11 team does not guarantee you positive results.

