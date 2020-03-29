YD Vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Super Basketball League Live

Yulon Luxgen will square off against Bank of Taiwan in the Super Basketball League game. Both teams will face each other on Sunday, March 29 at 4:30 PM IST. Fans can play the YD vs BT live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the YD vs BT Dream11 prediction, YD vs BT Dream11 team, YD vs BT match prediction, YD vs BT top picks and all other details regarding the YD vs BT live game.
Yulon Luxgen come into the game after beating Taiwan Beer 97-93 in their previous game. The man behind Yulon Luxgen victory was Marcus Keene who led the team in terms of scoring points. He collected 35 points in 32 minutes of play he managed on the court. Sim Bhullar also contributed in the victory with a double-double collecting 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Bank of Taiwan come into the match after losing their previous game to Taiwan Beer by a margin of 76-78. Bank of Taiwan players will need to put up some fine performance if they have to beat Yulon Luxgen. For Bank of Taiwan, Matt Jones led the scoring chart with 27 points and also collected 4 rebounds and dished out 4 assists. Yu-Jui Chen was their other top scorer with 11 points.
Sim Bhullar, Marcus Keene, We Kei, Yi-Hui Len, Kai-Hsiang Hu
Charles Mitchell, Matt Jones, Yu-Jui Chen, Po-Sheng Chan, Ren-Hong Lin
Here is the YD vs BT Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.
Yulon Luxgen are the favourites to win the game as per our YD vs BT Dream11 prediction.