YD Vs TB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live Game Info

Yulon Luxgen Dinos will face Taiwan Beer in their next Taiwan SBL 2019-2020 clash. Yulon Luxgen Dinos took the second spot in the first stage and have bagged the second spot in the second stage. The Dinos won nine games out of the 16 games played in the first stage. In the second stage, Yulon Luxgen Dinos were on the winning side seven times out of the 16 games played.

As for Taiwan Beer, they managed to clinch the top spot in both stages. Taiwan Beer won 11 games in the first stage. They won 14 games in the second stage. They lost their last game which, incidentally, they played against Yulon Luxgen Dinos.

The YD vs TB Dream11 game is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2:30 PM at Taiwan Beer. Here is the YD vs TB Dream11 prediction, YD vs TB Dream11 top picks and YD vs TB Dream11 top picks.

YD vs TB Dream11 team and YD vs TB Dream11 prediction

YD vs TB Dream11 Top Picks

Yi-Hui Lin (Captain) Lu Cheng-Ju (Vice-captain) Huang Zhen Huang Hsung-Han

YD vs TB Dream11 team

YD vs TB Dream11 team: Yulon Luxgen Dinos squad

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Douglas Creighton, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Liu-Renhao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Po-Chen Chou, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

YD vs TB Dream11 team: Taiwan Beer squad

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Huang Hsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang

YD vs TB Dream11 prediction

Our YD vs TB Dream11 prediction is that Yulon Luxgen Dinos will win the game.

Note: The YD vs TB Dream11 prediction, YD vs TB Dream11 top picks, and FYD vs TB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The YD vs TB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.