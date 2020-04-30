YD Vs TB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Yulon Luxgen Dinos are up against Taiwan Beer at Taiwan in the Super Basketball League. Yulon Luxgen Dinos are on the third spot, in the tournament points table. Yulon Luxgen Dinos have featured in 16 matches, out of which Yulon Luxgen Dinos have won 7 wins and faced 9 losses.

Yulon Luxgen Dinos have banked 23 points scored for the team. In the last match, Yulon Luxgen Dinos faced Taiwan Beer, which they ended up winning 81-99 points. Previous to this match, Yulon Luxgen Dinos played Taiwan Beer, in which Yulon Luxgen Dinos lost the game with a score of 82-90 points. As for Taiwan Beer, they are placed in the first position in the Chinese Taipei SBL 2020 standings.

Taiwan Beer have won in 14 out of 16 matches participated and have lost in two matches. Taiwan Beer has gathered 30 points in their account. In the recently played match, Taiwan Beer played against Yulon Luxgen Dinos, in which Taiwan Beer 81-99 points.

The YD vs TB Dream11 game is scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2:30 PM (IST) in Taiwan. Here is the YD vs TB Dream11 prediction, YD vs TB Dream11 top picks and YD vs TB Dream11 team.

YD vs TB Dream11 team

YD vs TB Dream11 top picks

Yu-An Chang (Captain) Kentrell Barkley (Vice-captain) Po-Che Chou Sim Bhullar

YD vs TB Dream11 team: Yulon Luxgen Dinos Full Squad

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee, Po-Che Chou

YD vs TB Dream11 team: Taiwan Beer Full Squad

Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Huang Hung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang

YD vs TB Dream11 prediction

Our YD vs TB Dream11 prediction is that Yulon Luxgen Dinos will win this game.

Note: The YD vs TB Dream11 prediction, YD vs TB Dream11 top picks, and YD vs TB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The YD vs TB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.