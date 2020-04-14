YD Vs TPA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Super Basketball League Live

Yulon Luxgen Dinos will face Pauian Archiland in the next clash of the Super Basketball League - Chinese Taipei 2020. Yulon Luxgen Dinos are on the third spot of the Stage 2 points table. Dinos have managed to bank 23 points with 7 wins in the 16 games played (Lost 9). Yulon Luxgen Dinos played the Taiwan Beer in their last clash in which they lost 73-77. Prior to Taiwan Beer, Dinos faced Jeoutai Technology Basketball. Yulon Luxgen Dinos lost the clash against Jeoutai Technology Basketball 92-70. Yulon Luxgen Dinos have won just once in their last five games.

Pauian Archiland are on the second spot of Stage 2 two points table. Pauian Archiland have managed to bank 25 points with nine wins in the 16 games played (Loss 7). Archiland played Taiwan Beer in their last clash in which they lost 73-79. Prior to Taiwan Beer, they faced the Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team. Pauian Archiland lost the clash against Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team 92-94. Archiland are currently on a four-game losing streak. They have won only once in their last five games.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2:30 PM IST. Here is the YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction, YD vs TPA Dream11 top picks and YD vs TPA Dream11 team.

YD vs TPA Dream11 team and YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction

YD vs TPA Dream11 top picks

Te-Wei Lee (Captain) Edvinas Seskus (Vice-captain) Chen Guanquan

YD vs TPA Dream11 team

YD vs TPA Dream11 team: Yulon Luxgen Dinos squad

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei LeeY

YD vs TPA Dream11 team: Pauian Archiland squad

Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guanquan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia

YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction

Our YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction is that Yulon Luxgen Dinos will win will the game.

Note: The YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction, YD vs TPA Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The YD vs TPA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.