Zach LaVine Injury Update Latest: When Will Zach LaVine Return To The Court?

As a number of injuries continue to cloud the 2020-21 season, the Chicago Bulls might be without Zach LaVine for their next few games. While the Bulls performance has remained more or less inconsistent, LaVine has been performing for what is possibly his breakout season. Now, as a part of the NBA's strict and numerous health and safety protocols, according to the Zach LaVine injury update, he will be missing a certain number of games.

Zach LaVine injury update: When is the Zach LaVine return?

Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to miss several games after entering into the league's health and safety protocol, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2021

Under the NBA's health and safety protocols, LaVine is expected to miss several games for the Bulls. As per reports, the team was supposed to practice this week on Thursday afternoon, amidst all the back-to-back games in the second half of the NBA season. However, it was called off because of the league's health and safety protocols.

It was later announced that LaVine will miss the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, with the protocols, the team (probably about to miss the playoffs once again) will have to play without LaVine for a set of games. Unfortunately, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that LaVine will be away for around 10 to 14 days at least. The Bulls will be playing eight games over the next two weeks.

Though his absence will only affect the team's already low ranking, his health will remain a priority. Currently, LaVine is averaging 27.5 points per game. In March, he was also a part of his first All-Star game. Additionally, LaVine has only missed one game during the 2020-21 season.

LaVine was out against the Phoenix Suns on March 31 with his right ankle injury. With the Zach LaVine return delayed, the team will have to heavily depend on Nikola Vucevic, the most recent addition to the team. The team is however on a four-game losing streak.

Fans react to Zach LaVine injury news

wizards gonna beat the nets in the playoffs now — Just some dude (@JustSom20946824) April 15, 2021

GG for bulls — Shane McWilliams (@Moneyman4lyfe_) April 15, 2021

You traded away your pick — Justin #FadeForCade (@DetroitWRLD) April 15, 2021

Chicago Bulls schedule

After their 115-106 loss against the Orlando Magic, the Bulls will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST). After another home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team will travel to Boston and Cleveland. Following another home game against Charlotte, the team has a three-game road trip.

NBA standings

With 22 wins and 32 losses, the Chicago Bulls are ranked 10th in the league as per the NBA standings. The Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards trail behind them. The Indiana Pacers are ranked ninth. The Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks occupy the top three spots in the Eastern Conference. In the West, the Utah Jazz are ranked first.

(Image credits: Zach LaVine Instagram)