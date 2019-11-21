ZAL Vs BEL Dream11 Euro League Game Prediction, Top Picks And Other Updates

Zalgiris Kaunas will be playing against the Red Star Belgrade for the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Tuesday, November 21 at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Žalgiris Arena in New Town of Kaunas, Lithuania. Belgrade are ranked 9th on the points table with 2 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, Zalgiris are ranked 12th with 3 wins and 6 losses. You can play the ZAL vs BEL match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ZAL vs BEL Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Both Zalgiris and Belgrade have lost three games in a row and will be looking to score a win. In the double-feature week, Zalgiris lost to Panathinaikos OPAP Athens by 1 point. Belgrade lost 93-80 in Berlin to ALBA. Zalgiris is at 3-6 (win-loss record) and Belgrade is at 2-7. No players have been listed as injured by the teams.
