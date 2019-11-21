The Debate
ZAL Vs BEL Dream11 Euro League Game Prediction, Top Picks And Other Updates

Basketball News

Zalgiris Kaunas & Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade will be facing each other on Thursday, November 21 & here are the ZAL vs BEL Dream11 predictions & squad details.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
zal vs bel dream11

Zalgiris Kaunas will be playing against the Red Star Belgrade for the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Tuesday, November 21 at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Žalgiris Arena in New Town of Kaunas, Lithuania. Belgrade are ranked 9th on the points table with 2 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, Zalgiris are ranked 12th with 3 wins and 6 losses. You can play the ZAL vs BEL match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ZAL vs BEL Dream11 predictions and squad details.

ZAL vs BEL Dream11 preview and injury update

Both Zalgiris and Belgrade have lost three games in a row and will be looking to score a win. In the double-feature week, Zalgiris lost to Panathinaikos OPAP Athens by 1 point. Belgrade lost 93-80 in Berlin to ALBA. Zalgiris is at 3-6 (win-loss record) and Belgrade is at 2-7. No players have been listed as injured by the teams. 

Also read | LeBron James creates NBA history by scoring triple-double against every team

ZAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction and squad details

ZAL vs BEL – Zalgiris Kaunas squad

  • Thomas Walkup, Alex Perez, Lukas Lekavicius, Nigel Hayes, Erikas Venskus, Paulius Jankunas, Karolis Lukosiunas, Arturas Milaknis, Martinas Geben, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Marius Grigonis, Kerr Kriisa and Edgaras Ulanovas.

Also read | NBA: LA Lakers star Anthony Davis mocks Russell Westbrook's fashion style

ZAL vs BEL – Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade squad

  • Ognjen Kuzmic, Derrick Brown, Filip Covic, Lorenzo Brown, Strato Sperperouglou, Dejan Davidovac, Nemanja Nenadic, Branko Lazic, Mouhammad Faye, Billy Baron, Ognjen Dobric, James Gist, Charles Jenkins, Borisa Simatic, Nikola Jovanovic and Micheal Ojo. 

Also read | Young Lakers fan shoots like Stephen Curry; breaks internet with dazzling shooting skills

ZAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction

  • Point-guards: Nemanja Nenadic, Lukas Lekavicius
  • Shooting-guards: Lorenzo Brown, Karolis Lukosiunas
  • Small-forwards: Thomas Walkup (Vice-Captain), Ognjen Dobric
  • Power-forwards: Nigel Hayes
  • Centre: Zach Leday (Captain)

Note - The ZAL vs BEL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Clippers' Paul George warns NBA rivals post Kawhi Leonard return: 'We will pick you apart'

