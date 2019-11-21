ZAL Vs BEL Dream11 Euro League Game Prediction, Top Picks And Other Updates

Zalgiris Kaunas will be playing against the Red Star Belgrade for the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Tuesday, November 21 at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Žalgiris Arena in New Town of Kaunas, Lithuania. Belgrade are ranked 9th on the points table with 2 wins and 7 losses. On the other hand, Zalgiris are ranked 12th with 3 wins and 6 losses. You can play the ZAL vs BEL match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ZAL vs BEL Dream11 predictions and squad details.

ZAL vs BEL Dream11 preview and injury update

Both Zalgiris and Belgrade have lost three games in a row and will be looking to score a win. In the double-feature week, Zalgiris lost to Panathinaikos OPAP Athens by 1 point. Belgrade lost 93-80 in Berlin to ALBA. Zalgiris is at 3-6 (win-loss record) and Belgrade is at 2-7. No players have been listed as injured by the teams.

ZAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction and squad details

ZAL vs BEL – Zalgiris Kaunas squad

Thomas Walkup, Alex Perez, Lukas Lekavicius, Nigel Hayes, Erikas Venskus, Paulius Jankunas, Karolis Lukosiunas, Arturas Milaknis, Martinas Geben, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Marius Grigonis, Kerr Kriisa and Edgaras Ulanovas.

ZAL vs BEL – Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade squad

Ognjen Kuzmic, Derrick Brown, Filip Covic, Lorenzo Brown, Strato Sperperouglou, Dejan Davidovac, Nemanja Nenadic, Branko Lazic, Mouhammad Faye, Billy Baron, Ognjen Dobric, James Gist, Charles Jenkins, Borisa Simatic, Nikola Jovanovic and Micheal Ojo.

ZAL vs BEL Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Nemanja Nenadic, Lukas Lekavicius

Shooting-guards: Lorenzo Brown, Karolis Lukosiunas

Small-forwards: Thomas Walkup (Vice-Captain), Ognjen Dobric

Power-forwards: Nigel Hayes

Centre: Zach Leday (Captain)

Note - The ZAL vs BEL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

