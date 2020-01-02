ZAL Vs MTA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Zalgiris Kaunas will be playing against the Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Thursday, January 2 at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Žalgiris Arena outside in the New Town of Kaunas, Lithuania. Maccabi is ranked 4th on the points table with 11 wins and 5 losses. On the other hand, Zalgiris is ranked 17th with 4 wins and 12 losses. You can play the ZAL vs MTA match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ZAL vs MTA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

ZAL vs MTA preview and injury updates

This encounter will wrap up the longest regular season for the league, which is renowned to be Europe's premier basketball competition since years and is known as one of the hottest talent beds of basketball in the world. Zalgiris ended their 9-game winning streak after their win against FC Bayern Munich last week. On the other and, Maccabi ended their 5-game winning streak after their 99-79 loss against Efes. As of now, no player of either team is listed as sidelined or questionable for the upcoming game.

ZAL vs MTA squad details

Zalgiris Kaunas: Thomas Walkup, Alex Perez, Lukas Lekavicius, Nigel Hayes, Erikas Venskus, Paulius Jankunas, Karolis Lukosiunas, Arturas Milaknis, Martinas Geben, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Marius Grigonis, Kerr Kriisa and Edgaras Ulanovas

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Dibartolomeo, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Tarik Black and Yovel Zoosman

ZAL vs MTA Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Lukas Lekavicius, Scottie Wilbekin

Shooting-guards: Arturas Milaknis

Small-forwards: Thomas Walkup, Yovel Zoosman

Power-forwards: Nigel Hayes (Star Player)

Center: Zach Leday, Othello Hunter

Maccabi start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The ZAL vs MTA Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

