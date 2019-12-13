ZAL Vs VAL Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Zalgiris Kaunas will be playing against the Valencia Basket in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, December 13 at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Žalgiris Arena outside in the New Town of Kaunas, Lithuania. Valencia is ranked 14th on the points table with 4 wins and 8 losses. On the other hand, Zalgiris is ranked 17th with 3 wins and 9 losses. You can play the ZAL vs VAL match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ZAL vs VAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

ZAL vs VAL: Preview and injury updates

Valencia lost their last game against Real Madrid 99-111. To advance in the league, Valencia will have to win this upcoming ZAL vs VAL game. They've lost two in a row and have no win in their 6 games on the road. Zalgiris, on the other hand, have also lost 6 straight games. However, the team played well during their last game against CSKA Moscow. Marius Grigonis is sidelined indefinitely due to his foot surgery. Due to an ankle injury, Rokas Jokubaitis will be out for at least 3-4 weeks as well.

ZAL vs VAL Squad details

Zalgiris Kaunas: Thomas Walkup, Alex Perez, Lukas Lekavicius, Nigel Hayes, Erikas Venskus, Paulius Jankunas, Karolis Lukosiunas, Arturas Milaknis, Martinas Geben, Rokas Jokubaitis, Zach Leday, Jock Landale, Marius Grigonis, Kerr Kriisa and Edgaras Ulanovas

Valencia Basket: Quino Colom, Vanja Marinkovic, Jordan Loyd, Maurice Ndour, Alberto Abalde, Louis Labeyrie, Sam Van Rossom, Mike Tobey, Brock Motum, Bojan Dubljevic, Guillem Vives, Fernando San Emeterio, Joan Sastre, Millan Jimenez, Hilmar Henningsson, Aaron Doornekamp, Tomas Pavelka, Alonso Faure and Guillem Ferrando.

ZAL vs VAL Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Lukas Lekavicius, Quino Colom

Shooting-guards: Arturas Milaknis, Jordan Loyd

Small-forwards: Thomas Walkup (Captain)

Power-forwards: Louis Labeyrie (Vice-Captain)

Center: Bojan Dubljevic, Jock Landale

Zalgiris start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The ZAL vs VAL Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

