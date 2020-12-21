ZDR Vs BOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ABA Liga 2020-21 Game Preview

Zadar (ZDR) will face Borac (BOR) in the upcoming game of ABA Liga on Monday, December 21 at 10:30 pm IST. The game will be played at the Kresimir Cosic Sports Hall in Zadar, Croatia. Here is our ZDR vs BOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and ZDR vs BOR Dream11 team.

ZDR vs BOR Dream11 prediction: ZDR vs BOR Dream11 team and preview

Both the teams are at a bad spot going into the match. While Zadarare at the basement (14th) sport of the charts with 10 points, Borac are at the second last (13th) spot with eleven points. When it comes to past performances, Borac has won only two out of their last nine games, while Zadar boasts an underwhelming win-loss record of 2-6.

ZDR vs BOR live: ZDR vs BOR schedule

Date: Monday, December 21

Time: 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Kresimir Cosic Sports Hall in Zadar, Croatia

Also Read l SPL vs KRK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ABA Liga 2020-21 game preview

ZDR vs BOR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

ZDR vs BOR Dream11 prediction: Zadar squad

Ante Beljan, Tomislav Mihael Buljan, Justin Carter, Filip Paponja, Kodi Justice, Jan Palokaj, Duje Brala, Filip Vujičić, Domagoj Vuković, Aleksandar Bursać, Martin Junaković, Eyassu Worku, Dominik Mavra, Chinanu Onuaku, Jure Planinić, Dominic Gilbert

ZDR vs BOR Dream11 prediction: Borac squad

Stefan Birčević, Derryck Thornton, Anthony Smith, Radovan Đoković, Dušan Miletić, Ivan Gavrilović, Nikola Kočović, Nenad Nerandžić, Stevan Karapandžić, Aleksa Novaković, Bryce Jones, Nemanja Todorović, Uroš Čarapić

Also Read l PAN vs BEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ABA Liga live

ZDR vs BOR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Zadar: Dominik Mavra, Justin Carter, Dominic Gilbert

Borac: Radovan Đoković, Anthony Smith, Dušan Miletić

ZDR vs BOR Dream11 prediction: ZDR vs BOR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Dominik Mavra

Shooting Guard: Justin Carter, Radovan Đoković

Small Forward: Anthony Smith, Dominic Gilbert

Power Forward: Domagoj Vuković (Power Player), Nemanja Todorović (Special Player)

Center: Dušan Miletić

Also Read l BEL vs KRK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ABA Liga live

ZDR vs BOR live: ZDR vs BOR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Borac are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The ZDR vs BOR Dream11 prediction and ZDR vs BOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ZDR vs BOR Dream11 team and ZDR vs BOR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l KOP vs ZDR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ABA Liga Basketball preview

Image Source: KK Zadar/ Instagram