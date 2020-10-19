ZDR Vs KRK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ABA Liga Live

Quick links:
KK Zadar will take on KK Krka Novo Mesto in the last Week 3 game of the Adriatic Basketball Association League (ABA Liga). The ZDR vs KRK match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 pm IST on October 19 from the Kresimir Cosic Sports Hall, Croatia. Here is our ZDR vs KRK Dream11 prediction, ZDR vs KRK Dream11 team and ZDR vs KRK top picks.
The #ABALiga Round 3 finishes tonight with the clash in Zadar!— ABA Liga (@ABA_League) October 19, 2020
Who will you be rooting for? pic.twitter.com/TarGlTKIy1
KK Zadar and KK Krka Novo Mesto are both still on the lookout for their first win of the ABA Liga 2020-2021 season. KK Zadar lost their first game against KK Mornar Bar at their home stadium. Zadar went down 66-82 after a strong performance by Mornar Bar. In their second match, Zadar faced another loss, this time to Mega Soccerbet, going down 87-90 in a close game. They are currently in 12th place out of 14 teams in the table.
Meanwhile, KK Krka Novo Mesto were defeated in their first match against Cedevita Olimpija by a 69-77 margin. Going into this match, KK Krka Novo Mesto are bottom in the table. However, they have the advantage of having won every away game against Zadar since 2014.
Today's game will decide if Zadar can break their streak of home losses against KRK. Another thing to note is that the point guards on both teams, Dominik Mavra (ZDR) and Rok Stipčević (KRK), used to play for the opposite teams at some point in their careers.
KK Zadar predicted starting lineup
Eyassu Worku (SG), Dominic Gilbert (SF), Domagoj Vuković (C), Dominik Mavra (PG), Jure Planinić (PF)
KK Krka Novo Mesto predicted starting lineup
Rok Stipčević (PG), Luka Lapornik (SF), Roderick Camphor (SG), Miha Skedelj (PF), Vasilije Vucetic (C)
KK Zadar - Dominik Mavra, Martin Junaković, Aleksandar Bursać
KK Krka Novo Mesto - Rok Stipčević, Luka Lapornik, Roderick Camphor
PG: Dominik Mavra, Rok Stipčević (SP)
SG: Eyassu Worku, Roderick Camphor
PF: Miha Skedelj
SF: Luka Lapornik, Dominic Gilbert
C: Vasilije Vucetic
According to our ZDR vs KRK Dream11 prediction, KK Krka Novo Mesto will win the match.
