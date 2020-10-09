ZEN Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Game Preview

Zenit St Petersburg (ZEN) will face FC Barcelona (BAR) in the upcoming game of EuroLeague on Friday, October 9 at 9:30 pm IST. The game will be played at Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. FC Barcelona is on the fourth spot of the standing, while Zenit St Petersburg are at the fifth despite having the same win-loss record as FC Barcelona. Both the teams have won their first game in the tournament, but FC Barcelona as 76 points, while Zenit St Petersburg has 73 of them.

Here is our ZEN vs BAR Dream11 prediction, ZEN vs BAR top picks and the ZEN vs BAR Dream11 team.

ZEN vs BAR live: ZEN vs BAR schedule

Date: Friday, October 9, 2020

Time: 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia

ZEN vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

ZEN vs BAR Dream11: Zenit St Petersburg squad

KC Rivers, Denis Zakharov, Kevin Pangos, Vitaly Fridzon, Igor Volkhin, Austin Hollins, Will Thomas, Billy Baron, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Vladislav Trushkin, Andrey Zubkov, Alex Poythress, Mateusz Ponitka, Arturas Gudaitis

ZEN vs BAR Dream11: FC Barcelona squad

Brandon Davies, Adam Hanga, Leandro Bolmaro, Rolands Smits, Thomas Heurtel, Artem Pustovyi, Ibou Badji, Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Cory Higgins, Sergi Martinez, Kyle Kuric, Brancou Badio, Victor Claver, Nikola Mirotic, Gael Bonilla, Pau Tendero, Rafa Villar, Aaron Ganal, Michael Caicedo, Ian Granja, Inaki Ordonez, Teodor Simic, James Nnaji, Nick Calathes

ZEN vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Zenit St Petersburg: Kevin Pangos, KC Rivers, Alex Poythress

FC Barcelona: Nick Calathes, Alex Abrines, Nikola Mirotic

ZEN vs BAR Dream11 prediction: ZEN vs BAR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Nick Calathes, Kevin Pangos

Shooting Guard: KC Rivers, Alex Abrines

Small Forwards: Mateusz Ponitka, Cory Higgins

Power Forward: Nikola Mirotic

Centers: Alex Poythress

ZEN vs BAR live: ZEN vs BAR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, FC Barcelona are the favourites to win the game.

🏀💪 Demà divendres, a les 18h i en directe per @DAZN_ES, segona jornada de l'@Euroleague vs @zenitbasket — Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) October 8, 2020

