ZEN Vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Previous Clashes And Team News

Zenit St Petersburg will go head to head against Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 at Basket-Hall Kazan on December 27, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 10:30 pm IST. Zenit St Petersburg are placed on the last position in the points table. They have registered four wins and 11 losses in the 15 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade are placed on the 12th position. They have recorded six wins and nine defeats in the 15 matches they've played.

ZEN vs BEL Dream11

We don't have to travel too far back for another 'Game of the Year'@zenitbasket stuns @FBBasketbol in Istanbul#GameON pic.twitter.com/53rfaIMI1I — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) December 26, 2019

ZEN vs BEL Dream11: previous clashes and top picks

In their last encounter, Zenit St Petersburg had played against Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul. In the game, Zenit St Petersburg registered a win by 81-84 points. The key players of Zenit St Petersburg are Gustavo Ayon, Mateusz Ponitka and Will Thomas. In their previous clash, Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade had an 88-81 win against Olympiacos Piraeus. The key players of Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade are Lorenzo Brown and Bily Baron.

ZEN vs BEL Dream11: squads

Zenit St Petersburg: Colton Iverson, Andrew Albicy, Anton Ponkrashov, Austin James Hollins, Will Thomas, Sergei Balashov, Alex Renfroe, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Konstantin Shevchuk, Vladislav Truckin, Evgeny Voronov, Andrey Zubkov, Tim Abromaitis, Mateusz Ponitka, Gustavo Ayon

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade: Ognjen Kuzmic, Derrick Brown, Filip Covic, Lorenzo Brown, Strato Sperperoglou, Dejan Davidovac, Nemanja Nenadic, Branko Lazic, Mouhammad Faye, Billy Baron, Ognjen Dobric, James Gist, Charles Jenkins, Borisa Simatic, Nikola Jovanovic, Michael Ojo

ZEN vs BEL Dream11 team prediction

Point guard: Konstantin Shevchuk, Nemanja Nenadic

Shooting guard: Evgeny Voronov

Small forward: Vladislav Truckin

Power forward: Andrey Zubkov, Derrick Brown (sp), Nikola Jovanovic

Centre: Sergei Balashov

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade start as favourites to win

Note - The ZEN vs BEL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.