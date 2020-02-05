ZEN Vs FEN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be playing against Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. Zenit are ranked 17th on the points table with 7 wins and 15 losses. On the other hand, Fenerbahce is ranked 9th with 10 wins and 12 losses. You can play the ZEN vs FEN match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the ZEN vs FEN Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Both teams have been in good form recently. Zenit have won three of their last five games. However, they lost their last game against FC Barcelona. Alex Renfroe and Colton Iverson were sidelined after suffering from injuries. Fenerbahce, on the other hand, have made it to the playoffs and have won five of their last six games.
