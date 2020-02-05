ZEN Vs FEN Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be playing against Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. Zenit are ranked 17th on the points table with 7 wins and 15 losses. On the other hand, Fenerbahce is ranked 9th with 10 wins and 12 losses. You can play the ZEN vs FEN match on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the ZEN vs FEN Dream11 prediction and squad details.

ZEN vs FEN Dream11: Preview and injury update

Both teams have been in good form recently. Zenit have won three of their last five games. However, they lost their last game against FC Barcelona. Alex Renfroe and Colton Iverson were sidelined after suffering from injuries. Fenerbahce, on the other hand, have made it to the playoffs and have won five of their last six games.

ZEN vs FEN Dream11: Squad details

ZEN vs FEN ANA Dream11 team squad – Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Ergi Tirpanci, Ekrem Sancakli, Leo Westermann, Melih Mahmutoglu, Nikola Kalinic, Tarik Biberovic, Kostas Sloukas, Egehan Arna, Nando De Colo, Derrick Williams, Jan Vesley, Berkay Candan, Ali Muhammed, Ahmet Duverioglu, Luigi Datome, Joffrey Lauvergne and Vladimir Stimac.

ZEN vs FEN ANA Dream11 team squad – Zenit Saint Petersburg

Colton Iverson, Andrew Albicy, Anton Ponkrashov, Auston Hollins, Will Thomas, Alex Renfroe, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Vladislav Trushkin, Evgeny Voronov, Andrey Zubkov, Tim Abromaitis, Mateusz Ponitka, Gustavo Ayón

ZEN vs FEN Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Alex Renfroe

Shooting-guards: Auston Hollins, Kostas Sloukas, Melih Mahmutoglu

Small-forwards: Mateusz Ponitka, Luigi Datome

Power-forwards: Will Thomas

Centre: Gustavo Ayón (SP)

Note - The ZEN vs FEN Dream11 team prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

