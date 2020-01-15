ZEN Vs KB Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be playing against the KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Wednesday, January 15 at 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Sibur Arena in the Petrogradsky District, Saint Petersburg, Russia. Zenit are ranked 18th on the points table with 5 wins and 13 losses. On the other hand, Baskonia are ranked 14th with 7 wins and 11 losses. You can play the ZEN vs KB match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the ZEN vs KB Dream11 prediction and squad details.

ZEN vs KB Preview and injury update

Zenit have won only one game at their home arena this season. Baskonia too will be playing after their loss against Fenerbahce. Will Thomas (10.5 ppg), Austin Hollins (10.1 ppg) and Mateusz Phitka (9.8 ppg) are the top scorers for Zenit. Toko Shengelia is leading Baskonia with a 16.9 ppg average. Currently, no player from either team is listed as questionable or sidelined for the upcoming game.

ZEN vs KB Squad details

Zenit Saint Petersburg: Colton Iverson, Andrew Albicy, Anton Ponkrashov, Auston Hollins, Will Thomas, Alex Renfroe, Dmitry Khvostov, Anton Pushkov, Vladislav Trushkin, Evgeny Voronov, Andrey Zubkov, Tim Abromaitis, Mateusz Ponitka, Gustavo Ayón.

KIROLBET Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: Shavon Shields, Tornike Shengelia, Tornike Shengelia, Nik Stauskas, Matt Janning, Michael Eric, Lautaro Lopez, Pierria Henry, Achille Polonara, Ajdin Penava, Achille Polonara, Luca Vildoza, Miguel Gonzalez, Youssoupha Fall, Ilimane Diop.

ZEN vs KB Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Pierria Henry

Shooting-guards: Auston Hollins, Nik Stauskas

Small-forwards: Mateusz Ponitka

Power-forwards: Will Thomas, Tornike Shengelia (SP)

Center: Youssoupha Fall, Colton Iverson

Note - The ZEN vs KB Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

(Image courtesy: zenitbasket Instagram)