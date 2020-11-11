ZGB Vs GST Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Following a sensational victory against Shenzhen Aviators to maintain their perfect record in the Chinese Baseball Association (CBA) League, Zhejiang Golden Bulls will square off against Guangdong Southern Tigers this week. Bulls' opponents for the day will look to cut down the lead at the top with a massive victory. Here's our ZQB vs GST Dream11 team for the contest.

ZGB vs GST live: ZGB vs GST Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Time: 5.30 pm IST

ZGB vs GST live: ZGB vs GST Dream11 prediction and preview

Zhejiang Golden Bulls have made the best possible start in the competition this season, winning all of the 10 games they have played heading into this contest. Golden Bulls had a narrow escape in the previous game against Shenzhen Aviators, winning the clash 106-104. They lead the CBA League charts with a 128-point difference.

On the other hand, Guangdong Southern Tigers have managed to cling on to the third spot in the competition, having managed eight victories and suffered one defeat this season. Southern Tigers bagged a scintillating 121-90 victory against Sichuan Blue Whales in the previous game.

ZGB vs GST Dream11 team, squad list

Zhejiang Golden Bulls: Lei Fu, Qian Wu, Yuchen Liu, Shuaipeng Cheng, Xiaotian Lin, Yibo Wang, Bai Jie, Wenbo Lu, Liu Zeyi, Peng Ju, Xuhang Zhu, Lai Junhao, Wang Zilu, Yaoqiang Li, Dayu Zhang, Yansong Sun, Zhengxin Zhang

Guangdong Southern Tigers: Xu Jie, Weibo Fang, Liu Quanbiao, Rui Zhao, Haojia Zhang, Mingxuan Hu, Sonny Weems, Shengwei Wan, Xinkai Wang, Jianlian Yi, Du Runwang, Liu Xucheng, Zhou Peng, Junfei Ren, Li Yingbo, Fanri Zeng, Su Wei, Zhao Jinyang, Junfei Ren

ZGB vs GST Dream11 team

Point guard: Qian Wu

Shooting guard: Mingxuan Hu, Zhao Jinyang, Xiaotian Lin

Small forward: Wenbo Lu, Du Runwang

Power Forward: Junfei Ren

Centre: Lai Junhao

ZGB vs GST match prediction and top picks

Zhejiang Golden Bulls : Qian Wu, Wenbo Lu

: Qian Wu, Wenbo Lu Guangdong Southern Tigers: Zhao Jinyang, Junfei Ren

ZGB vs GST match prediction

Considering the past performances in the competition, Zhejiang Golden Bulls are the favourites to win the tie.

Note: The ZGB vs GST match prediction is based on our own analysis. The ZGB vs GST Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

