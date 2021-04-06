Zion Williamson Admits He Likes Getting 'Hit' While Discussing High School Football Career

In his short NBA career, New Orleans Pelicans icon Zion Williamson has gained attention for his built, game and highlight dunks. What many might not be aware of is his high school football career. Now, as he is playing his second season in the NBA with the Pelicans, Williamson speaks about how his time playing football has also helped him in the NBA.

Williamson on how his experience with football has helped in the NBA

In a recent article by Yahoo Sports, Williamson spoke about his football and how he likes playing defence now. "I played quarterback and safety. I honestly liked playing defence better because I was able to deliver the hit, and not get it," Williamson added. He explained that it all lies in the low angles.

"It’s making the proper cut when you need to make it, so I’m not charging anybody. I’m drawing a blocking foul or putting them in a position where they either have to foul me, or they’re gonna have to let me go," Williamson added. "I take that part from football". READ | Giannis vs Zion Williamson: Bucks, Pelicans' stars exchange jerseys; WATCH

Williamson, many say, has been the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James in 2003. Interestingly, James too played football in high school and has spoken about trying out for teams during the NBA lockout. However, the 36-year-old NBA icon is now hailed as the best player to ever play the league, still dunking at the age of 36. Williamson, only 20, is considered to be the next big thing in the league.

Zion Williamson shoe

A few hours ago, the Jordan brand revealed the Jordan Z Code, Williamson's signature shoe. As per reports, the shoe will be released on April 23. The shoe resembles recent Jordan shoes, with some rainbow coloured detailing. Williamson's name will be spelt in the back.

Zion Williamson girlfriend

As per reports, Zion Williamson is apparently dating Tiana White. The couple has been together since 2018. As per reports, White and Williamson attended Spartanburg Day School and started seeing each other when she was a junior and he was a senior. She was also the cheerleader while he was on the basketball team.

Current Pelicans roster

Steven Adams

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Lonzo Ball

Eric Bledsoe

Wenyen Gabriel

Josh Hart

Jaxson Hayes

Willy Hernangomez

Brandon Ingram

Wes Iwundu

James Johnson

Kira Lewis Jr

Will Magnay

Naji Marshall

Isaiah Thomas

Zion Williamson

Current NBA standings

The New Orleans Pelicans, with 22 wins and 27 losses, are ranked 11th in the Western Conference. The Golden State Warriors, with 23 wins, rank above them. The Sacramento Kings, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets follow the Pelicans. The Utah Jazz are leading the West and the league, while the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers follow. In the East, the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers occupy the top two seeds.

